xLean TR1 Makes Global Debut on Kickstarter on April 21, with Family Agent Robot Concept Revealed

DOVER, Delaware, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- xLean Robotics will officially launch its first product, xLean TR1, on Kickstarter on April 21, 2026, in both Pacific Time and Eastern Time. As the world's first dual form transformable floor washing robot, xLean TR1 combines one second switching between robot mode and handheld mode with strong cleaning performance and self evolving robotic intelligence.

Before launch, xLean TR1 has already attracted more than 10,000 Kickstarter followers and over 2,000 core community members, generating this year's highest prelaunch interest in Kickstarter's Technology category and ranking among the platform's top 10 all time records.

As xLean Robotics puts it, if a robot cannot even handle floor cleaning well, how can it change the world? xLean Robotics chose cleaning as its starting point not only because it is one of the most common household problems, but also because it is an ideal platform for advanced robotics technologies. xLean TR1 brings together reinforcement learning from human feedback, data infrastructure for training self evolving algorithms, privacy preserving computation, and engineering challenges in fluid dynamics, noise reduction, and thermal management.

With recent progress in large language models and agent technology, xLean is now exploring how to integrate these capabilities into TR1. Equipped with visual sensors, an autonomous driving grade chip, and motion motors, the robot is being developed with an agent system based on the Harness architecture and cloud based LLM powered agents and skills. Internally codenamed mini-Jarvis, it is designed to go beyond cleaning and become a physical home assistant, helping with tasks such as checking on pets and home conditions, cleaning after dinner, and finding misplaced items. Users will be able to interact with it through quick commands or longer conversations.

These features are still under active development and will be rolled out to all TR1 users through optional OTA updates once ready.

xLean TR1 has also received the IDEA Design Award and the Red Dot Product Design 2026 award, and more than 10 YouTube creators across tech hardware, smart home, and cleaning robotics have already tested it in CES 2026, both IFA 2025, and real world use, with highly positive feedback.

For more information, please refer to: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/xlean/xlean-tr1-dual-form-transformable-floor-washing-robot?ref=eccbey

SOURCE XLEAN INC