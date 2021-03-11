Xlear Announces Registration of National Wash Your Nose Day

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Xlear, Inc. a global leader in creating award-winning natural, convenient, xylitol-based sinus care products, announces today the registration of National Wash Your Nose Day, a day recognized on March 11, the one-year anniversary of the World Health Organization declaring COVID-19 a pandemic. The newly registered National Wash Your Nose Day aims to educate the public about nose washing as essential for our health and hygiene as hand washing.

With connections to the ears, eyes, and lungs, the nose acts as a "nest" for bacteria and viruses, which can then spread to other parts of the body, irritating these interconnected areas. By nose washing daily, we support our nasal defenses in their attempts to flush away threats, resulting in reduced problems and a proactive approach to promote nasal health and hygiene. A number of recent peer-reviewed, published studies have found that sound nasal hygiene is an important tool in countering the ongoing pandemic.

"As an avid nose washer, I couldn't be more thrilled with the registration of National Wash Your Nose day to educate the masses about its long-term benefits," said Xlear Founder and CEO, Nathan Jones. "At Xlear, it has been our mission to shed light on the importance of proactively caring for the upper airway and we're so excited this registration amplifies our efforts on such a critical topic."

To observe the National Wash Your Nose Day, use #NationalWasYourNoseDay.

About Xlear:

Founded in 2000, Xlear, Inc. is recognized as the leading manufacturer of natural, proactive health care products with xylitol. Xlear is committed to providing consumers with the highest quality products while striving to educate medical and dental professionals, as well their patients, about how using xylitol instead of sugar can help people live a much healthier and happy life. Xlear is supported by a team of doctors, hygienists and scientists who advocate the use and benefits of xylitol through continuous clinical research. Xlear, Inc. offers Xlear Nasal Spray, an award-winning, patented saline and xylitol nasal solution; a complete line of oral health products offered under the Spry Dental Defense System; and Lite&Sweet, a xylitol and erythritol sweetener used as a sugar substitute in cooking, baking and general consumption. For more information visit www.xlear.com.

