Xlear Brings Top-Rated Spry Dental Care Products to Expo East

Dentist-Recommended Oral-Care Brand Spry Dental Defense Will be Showcased Alongside Companion Xylitol-Based Sinus Care Brand Xlear

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Xlear, Inc. a global leader in creating natural, convenient, xylitol-based sinus and oral care products will be attending Natural Products Expo East (Booth #3605) from September 28 - October 1 and will showcase its award-winning, all-natural products from both the Spry and Xlear portfolios. Attendees can learn more about the brand's high-quality oral health products and sinus care solutions, including the benefits of xylitol for overall health, throughout the show.

Spry's product line includes premium chewing gum, mints, mouthwashes, toothpastes, mouth-moisturizing products and children's dental care essentials containing xylitol, which reduces the risk of tooth decay and is known to help reduce cavity-causing bacteria.

Products including Spry's newly reformulated Enamel Max with STMP is shown to strengthen enamel by 33%. In addition, the Spry Natural Mouth Wash and Oral Rinse inhibit bacteria from sticking to teeth and gums while encouraging a naturally healthy environment in the mouth. Products like Spry Natural Xylitol Gum and Spry Natural Xylitol Mints similarly defend against bacteria that cause tooth decay while freshening breath in an all-natural way.

"Oral health is an integral part of overall health but often disregarded until problems like cavities and gum disease arise," said Nathan Jones, CEO of Xlear. "Preventative care that includes xylitol-based products is key to preventing dental issues before they become a problem. Our team is looking forward to returning to Natural Products Expo East to present these award-winning products for consumers looking to improve their dental hygiene routine."

In addition to the Spry Dental Defense System, Xlear's line of natural xylitol-based sinus solutions will be available at the exhibition. Xlear nasal sprays help treat allergies and bacteria that can cause viruses by flushing out harmful toxins and bacteria from the nose. Xlear Sinus Care is sold online and in over 50,000 pharmacies, grocery stores, and online, and is safe for both adults and children to use.

Natural Products Expo East will take place September 28 - October 1 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, located at 1101 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA 19107. For more details on the trade show, please visit https://www.expoeast.com. For more information on Xlear, Inc. and its brands, please visit www.xlear.com.

About Xlear

Founded in 2000, Xlear, Inc. is recognized as the leading manufacturer of natural, proactive health care products with xylitol. Xlear is committed to providing consumers with the highest quality products while striving to educate medical and dental professionals, as well their patients, about how using xylitol instead of sugar can help people live a much healthier and happy life. Xlear is supported by a team of doctors, hygienists and scientists who advocate the use and benefits of xylitol through continuous clinical research. Xlear, Inc. offers Xlear Nasal Spray, an award-winning, patented saline and xylitol nasal solution; a complete line of oral health products offered under the Spry Dental Defense System; and Lite&Sweet, a xylitol and erythritol sweetener used as a sugar substitute in cooking, baking and general consumption. For more information visit www.xlear.com.

