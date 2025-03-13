Xlence Launches Islamic/Swap-Free Account for Trading That Follows Sharia Law

MARRAKESH, Morocco, March 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Xlence, a leading international CFD broker, introduces Islamic/Swap-Free Accounts for traders who follow Islamic finance principles. This new account option ensures a trading experience that is in line with Sharia law, so clients can trade without dealing with transactions based on interest.

For the purpose of maintaining a trading environment that is fair and in accordance with the moral and ethical framework of the Islamic religion, Swap-Free Accounts are offered.

About Xlence Swap-Free Accounts:

Trading that is 100% Sharia-compliant: Traders can trade with confidence knowing that their transactions are in accordance with Islamic financial principles.

Competitive Spreads: The EUR/USD pair on the Xlence Essential account has low spreads (1.1/1.4 pips), and the Xlence Ultimate account spreads of 0.4/0.7 pips.

Swap-Free Access to All Available Instruments: Trade in forex, commodities, stocks, and other markets without paying overnight interest.

Transparent and equitable terms: Traders are provided with a seamless initiation period, as there are no concealed fees and a grace period during which no holding fees will be incurred.

Traders are provided with a seamless initiation period, as there are no concealed fees and a grace period during which no holding fees will be incurred. Dedicated Arabic Customer Support: Sellers in the MENA region can receive assistance with account setup, platform navigation, and trading strategies from individuals who are proficient in the Arabic language.

It is possible to engage in trading that is both open and ethical, without the use of swaps, and in a manner that is congruent with your principles. If you sign up for Xlence right now, you will have access to a trading environment that ensures compliance with Sharia law and is designed to assist you -.

About Xlence

Xlence is an international CFD exchange that aims to provide a complete trading experience by being open, coming up with new ideas, and giving traders access to markets worldwide. It has a significant presence in Asia, the Middle Eastand it tries to meet the different needs of modern traders while maintaining the best standards of ethics. Join the Xlence group right now.

For more information, visit www.xlence.com and open your Swap-Free Account today.

Media Contact Details:

Name: Nicolas Georgiou

Email: [email protected]

