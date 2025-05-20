Xlence Rolls Out MetaTrader 5, while Keeping the Power of MetaTrader 4

News provided by

Xlence

May 20, 2025, 02:00 ET

https://www.xlence.com/en/?utm_source=publishers&utm_medium=media&utm_content=homepage

DUBAI, UAE, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trusted by active traders throughout MENA and Asia, Xlence, the global CFD broker, added MetaTrader 5 (MT5) to every live and demo account in April 2025. The upgrade stands next to MetaTrader 4 (MT4), allowing users to select platforms.

MT4 and MT5: Empowering Traders with Options
Valued for its dependability and simple tool-kit, MT4 is still a standard for intuitive FX/ CFD trading. MT5 expands on that basis with more markets, quicker 64-bit processing and a stronger analytics stack, so whether you are fine-tuning a specific FX strategy or diversifying into worldwide equities and futures, Xlence has you covered.

MT5: Built for Modern Trading

  • Runs anywhere: native apps for Windows, macOS, iPhone/iPad, Android plus a lightweight Web version.
  • Monitor several symbols or tactics concurrently with 100 concurrent charts.
  • From one minute to monthly for granular or macro study, 21 time ranges.
  • 80+ built-in objects & indicators, plus hundreds more in the MQL5 Market.
  • Depending on asset type, two position accounting modes: hedging or netting.
  • MQL5 IDE, multi-threaded Strategy Tester & real-tick data; powerful algorithmic trading.
  • Custom alerts & push notifications, never miss a market move.

MT5 offers access to more assets, indicators, and charts and does it faster. Providing both MT4 and MT5 ensures that traders can operate in the manner they choose.

MT4 vs MT5 at a Glance

MetaTrader 4

MetaTrader 5

Primary focus

FX & CFDs

Multi–asset: FX, CFDs, stocks,
futures, options

Time–frames

9

21

Built-in indicators

30

38 + Economic Calendar

Order types

4

6 (adds Buy/Sell Stop Limit)

Strategy testing

Single–threaded

Multi-threaded & real–tick

Programming

MQL4

MQL5 (OOP)

Execution

Reliable 32-bit

Faster 64-bit processing

Both platforms support Expert Advisors for fully automated strategies across desktop, mobile and web.

Explore the Platforms
Compare MT4 and MT5 side-by-side or open a risk-free demo at xlence.com/en/platforms.

About Xlence

Xlence is an international CFD broker committed to delivering a transparent, innovative and comprehensive trading experience. Operating out of Dubai with a growing global footprint, Xlence combines cutting-edge technology with professional support to help traders excel in dynamic markets.

Risk Warning: All trading involves risk. You may lose all of your invested capital. Consider whether you can afford to take this risk.

Media Contact
Nicolas Georgiou
[email protected]
+357 96199856

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2606624/Xlence_Dark_Logo.jpg

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Xlence Announces Gold Sponsorship at iFX EXPO ASIA 2025 in Hong Kong

Xlence Announces Gold Sponsorship at iFX EXPO ASIA 2025 in Hong Kong

Xlence will serve as a Gold Sponsor at the iFX EXPO ASIA 2025, Hong Kong. The event unites brokers, prop firms, introducing brokers, fintech and...
Xlence launches new trading accounts for every type of trader

Xlence launches new trading accounts for every type of trader

Xlence introduces a new set of trading account types tailored to how traders learn, test and trade. The lineup includes the Essential Account, the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Financial Technology

Financial Technology

Financial Technology

Financial Technology

News Releases in Similar Topics