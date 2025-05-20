Xlence Rolls Out MetaTrader 5, while Keeping the Power of MetaTrader 4
May 20, 2025, 02:00 ET
DUBAI, UAE, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trusted by active traders throughout MENA and Asia, Xlence, the global CFD broker, added MetaTrader 5 (MT5) to every live and demo account in April 2025. The upgrade stands next to MetaTrader 4 (MT4), allowing users to select platforms.
MT4 and MT5: Empowering Traders with Options
Valued for its dependability and simple tool-kit, MT4 is still a standard for intuitive FX/ CFD trading. MT5 expands on that basis with more markets, quicker 64-bit processing and a stronger analytics stack, so whether you are fine-tuning a specific FX strategy or diversifying into worldwide equities and futures, Xlence has you covered.
MT5: Built for Modern Trading
- Runs anywhere: native apps for Windows, macOS, iPhone/iPad, Android plus a lightweight Web version.
- Monitor several symbols or tactics concurrently with 100 concurrent charts.
- From one minute to monthly for granular or macro study, 21 time ranges.
- 80+ built-in objects & indicators, plus hundreds more in the MQL5 Market.
- Depending on asset type, two position accounting modes: hedging or netting.
- MQL5 IDE, multi-threaded Strategy Tester & real-tick data; powerful algorithmic trading.
- Custom alerts & push notifications, never miss a market move.
MT5 offers access to more assets, indicators, and charts and does it faster. Providing both MT4 and MT5 ensures that traders can operate in the manner they choose.
|
MT4 vs MT5 at a Glance
|
MetaTrader 4
|
MetaTrader 5
|
Primary focus
|
FX & CFDs
|
Multi–asset: FX, CFDs, stocks,
|
Time–frames
|
9
|
21
|
Built-in indicators
|
30
|
38 + Economic Calendar
|
Order types
|
4
|
6 (adds Buy/Sell Stop Limit)
|
Strategy testing
|
Single–threaded
|
Multi-threaded & real–tick
|
Programming
|
MQL4
|
MQL5 (OOP)
|
Execution
|
Reliable 32-bit
|
Faster 64-bit processing
|
Both platforms support Expert Advisors for fully automated strategies across desktop, mobile and web.
Explore the Platforms
Compare MT4 and MT5 side-by-side or open a risk-free demo at xlence.com/en/platforms.
About Xlence
Xlence is an international CFD broker committed to delivering a transparent, innovative and comprehensive trading experience. Operating out of Dubai with a growing global footprint, Xlence combines cutting-edge technology with professional support to help traders excel in dynamic markets.
Risk Warning: All trading involves risk. You may lose all of your invested capital. Consider whether you can afford to take this risk.
Media Contact
Nicolas Georgiou
[email protected]
+357 96199856
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2606624/Xlence_Dark_Logo.jpg
