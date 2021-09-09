XLerate Group Acquires Greater Shreveport-Bossier Auto Auction

SHREVEPORT, La. and CARMEL, Ind., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The XLerate Group announces the addition of a new member to its auction family with the acquisition of Greater Shreveport-Bossier Auto Auction (GSBAA). GSBAA is highly respected by dealers and is the XLerate Group's tenth acquisition. XLerate Group now operates under fourteen auction brands with fixed site and mobile sales in California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, Michigan, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas and Wisconsin.

XLerate's CEO Cam Hitchcock stated, "GSBAA is the latest step in XLerate's strategy to grow our business, footprint and service offerings by acquiring high-quality independent sales with strong operating management and demonstrated high service levels. Steve Chiasson and Keith Hightower started GSBAA in 2008 and have since expanded and relocated the sale." GSBAA services dealers and consignors in Louisiana, Texas and Arkansas.

Matt Chiasson, son of GSBAA co-founder Steve Chiasson, will continue to run GSBAA as its GM. Chuck Tapp, EVP of XLerate commented that, "We are pleased to officially welcome Matt and GSBAA into the XLerate family. Matt is a proven operator with a keen focus on customer service. He has an intimate knowledge of the regional customer base and their expectations."

"GSBAA's customers and employees will be well served by the resources and depth of product offerings that come with being part of the XLerate Group. I look forward to expanding GSBAA's base of business and continuing to drive its strategic growth," added Matt Chiasson.

Steve Chiasson, co-owner of GSBAA, says "Keith Hightower and I are excited for our dealers and our auction family. Joining the XLerate Group gives GSBAA capabilities and relationships it did not have as a single auction. During our time in this industry, we have had the pleasure of working with so many great people. We say "Thank You!" to everyone who has worked for, done business with, and continues to do business with GSBAA."

GSBAA has dealer consignment and fleet/lease sales each Wednesday at its Shreveport, LA facility. The auction operates a four-lane arena and wash bay on approximately 23 acres (www.gsbaa.com).

