XLIO Ventures announces close of £37.5M ($53M) funding facility

LONDON, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- XLIO Ventures, with offices in London, Seattle, New York, Tel Aviv, and Sao Paulo will use the additional funding to back an expanding roster of the Made-to-Order Startups™ it creates for its enterprise technology customers.

The £37.5M GBP ($53M USD) funding facility includes a mix of institutional capital and family offices that make targeted investments in high growth financial ventures with innovative models. XLIO's unique mix of experienced leadership and portfolio value attracted this round of additional capital from existing investors.

"Since our founding in December of 2019, we've gotten an excellent response from the market to our unique concept", according to XLIO's CEO Ron Kornfeld, "This capital will allow us to expand the number of companies we build and customers we delight."

XLIO's model is to collaborate with its enterprise customers to specify their goals, then create a startup from the ground up: team, technology and IP to their exact specifications and timeline. XLIO takes on the risk and cost, and the buyer acquires 100% of the assets and team on attainment of the specification at a pre-agreed price.

The firm's leadership hails from Amazon, SwiftKey, and a number of successful startups. They bring expertise in a wide range of technology areas including AI/ML, RPA, edge/IoT, Virtual/Augmented Reality, and cyber security. XLIO uses this insight and a global network to rapidly assemble world class teams to meet the needs of its growing business.

For more information, visit www.xl.io

SOURCE XLIO Ventures