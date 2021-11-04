XLNT Foods Launches New Online Store Offering Nationwide Shipping

LONG BEACH, Calif., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fans of XLNT Beef Tamales and Chili Con Carne can now order online from the new XLNT Foods online store. The beloved Mexican food brand now offers shipping throughout the contiguous United States for orders placed through its new website.

XLNT Foods - Tamales, Chili and Chili Con Carne XLNT Foods New Online Store Offerings include beef tamales 8oz-12pack, Tamales and Chili Con Carne Combo Pack and Chili Con Carne 5-Pack

XLNT Foods is one of the oldest Mexican food companies in Southern California and has produced delicious, home-style Mexican foods for more than 125 years. XLNT Foods has been locally owned and has provided quality beef tamales and chili con carne throughout Southern California. But, this year, XLNT is expanding its reach.

In an effort to make its mouthwatering menu selections available to people throughout the United States, XLNT Foods has launched a new website that offers online ordering and shipping. Now, anyone can enjoy the renowned flavors of XLNT Beef Tamales and XLNT Chili Con Carne even if they've moved away from the West Coast. Shoppers around the nation can easily order their favorite XLNT menu selections and have them shipped to their doorstep using the company's new, user-friendly website.

XLNT Foods offers competitive shipping prices and illustrates this point by publishing its shipping comparison charts online for customer to see. The charts compare the combined product and shipping prices offered by XLNT Foods side by side with those offered by competitors. XLNT Foods ships customer orders using UPS 2nd Day Air services during the warmer months of the year but in the cooler, winter months ships UPS 3 Day Select.

Those who take advantage of XLNT Food's new online ordering and shipping option have the choice of three different food selections: XLNT Beef Tamales (12-pack, 8 oz. each), XLNT Chili Con Carne (5-pack), and a Chili and Tamale Combo pack. Customers can also find branded XLNT Foods gear (such as t-shirts, mugs, hoodies, and tote bags) in the company's newly launched online store.

XLNT Foods encourages anyone interested in ordering home-style Mexican foods or purchasing branded gear to find more information online. Current and potential XLNT Foods fans can learn about available items and shipping policies on the new XLNT Foods website (https://www.xlntfoods.com/xlnt-store).

About XLNT Foods

Media CONTACT: Vincent Passanisi of XLNT Foods +1-562-437-7775 [email protected]

