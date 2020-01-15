SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 14th XLR8 Services announced end to end 3D SMT assembly services to serve the high tech manufacturing community.

XLR8 Services President, Jason Powell said, "I'm happy to announce we have completed our most recent expansion project that was focused on increasing capacity as well as technical capability. Our added services have transformed us to a complete end to end 3D SMT assembly factory beginning with 3D SPI (solder paste inspection) prior to assembly, in-line pre-reflow 3D AOI (automated optical inspection), 3D XRAY inspection, and rounding out the process with additional 3D AOI systems before shipment. We have invested heavily in leading edge technology that allows us to increase the intensity of our core assembly competence and focus; supporting quality, speed and technology.

Our home grown MES (manufacturing execution system) / QMS are also key elements to our success. They have allowed us to scale rapidly while maintaining industry specific compliance requirements for our AS:9100, ISO:13485, and ITAR customers. We will continue to expand the scope and robustness of our systems to exceed what our customers expect and the market demands."

About XLR8 Services, Inc.: Based in San Clemente, CA, XLR8 Services is a rapidly growing woman owned contract manufacturer that focuses on supporting start-up companies, the engineering community, as well as larger OEM's with rapid prototype services and volume production for their printed circuit assemblies with a core focus on speed and technology.

To find out more information and see how XLR8 Services can help your engineering team CONTACT: Jason Powell, 949-498-9578, sales@XLR8svcs.com

