XlynX Materials Offers Solutions for Next-Gen Solar Tech

23 May, 2023, 10:39 ET

New Study Reveals How Innovative Molecular Crosslinkers Can Unlock the Potential of Perovskite Solar Cells

VICTORIA, BC, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - There's been a lot of interest in perovskite solar cells (PSCs) these days, and for good reason. Compared to conventional silicon solar cells, PSCs are lightweight, flexible, cheap to produce and easy to manufacture. With rapidly-rising power conversion efficiencies now realized, the biggest obstacle for PSCs on their path to commercialization is long-term stability.

The problem is rooted in the volatile nature of organic components contained within perovskites which are triggered when exposed to environmental stimuli, like light and heat.  This volatility leads to a series of undesirable results which can severely limit the efficiency, stability, and performance of PSCs. However, the team at XlynX Materials - a specialty chemicals company based in Victoria, BC - believe they have a solution to overcoming this challenge.

A new study, released in the sustainable energy research journal Joule, demonstrates how PSCs, treated with BondLynx (a molecular crosslinker designed and manufactured by XlynX Materials), can achieve remarkable efficiency and stability, even after 1,000 hours of continuous exposure to environmental stimuli. The results are extraordinary:

  • Illumination Stability: When exposed to sunlight, untreated PSCs will lose 35% of their efficiency after just 200 hours of continuous operations. In comparison, BondLynx-treated PSCs show remarkable stability, retaining nearly 99% of their initial efficiency, even after 1,000 hours of continuous illumination.

  • Thermal Stability: When exposed to constant heat (60°C), untreated PSCs demonstrate poor thermal stability, losing 27% efficiency after 600 hours of continuous operation. In comparison, BondLynx-treated PSCs maintain nearly 98% efficiency under the same conditions.

The reason BondLynx is effective is because it forms chemical covalent bonds with the organic components in PSCs to strongly immobilize them, thereby reducing the losses of efficiency, stability, and performance typically seen in PSCs. With no significant reduction in performance over the course of the study, the stability improvements realized by BondLynx are expected to extend far beyond the 1,000 hour mark.

"It's great to see these results published in Joule," remarked Sean Bourquin, Director of Strategy for XlynX Materials. "But mostly we're looking forward to engaging with companies operating in the perovskite field, as this could have a huge impact on the future of this technology."

The work of this peer-reviewed study also suggests that, in addition to enabling highly efficient and ultra-stable PSCs, there are potential benefits to be realized in other perovskite-based optoelectronic applications.

"It's fascinating to witness the impact of BondLynx in the field of perovskite solar cells, considering that its original design didn't anticipate such a role for this molecular linker," XlynX Senior Research Scientist and study collaborator Dr. Stefania Musolino commented. "There's no doubt that many more innovative applications will arise in the years to come."

To read the study and learn more about these BondLynx results, visit https://xlynxmaterials.com/ultra-stable-perovskite-solar-cells/

For BondLynx product information and sales, contact [email protected].

About XlynX Materials Inc.

Located on Canada's West Coast, XlynX Materials is a specialty chemicals company developing novel crosslinking diazirine-based molecules for commercial manufacturing applications. The Adhesion and Sealants Council (ASC) awarded XlynX the 2023 Innovation Award for creating universal covalent adhesives that work with low surface energy polymers. www.xlynxmaterials.com

