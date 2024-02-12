XM Cyber Accelerates Expansion into US and Significantly Increases Total Contract Value (TCV) in 2023

News provided by

XM Cyber

12 Feb, 2024, 08:00 ET

Veteran Sales Executive Kent Rounds, formerly of Crowdstrike, joins as XM Cyber VP US Sales, to unlock the potential of key partnerships and to continue US expansion 

HERZLIYA, Israel, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- XM Cyber, the leader in hybrid cloud exposure management, today announced significant growth in 2023 with new Total Contract Value increasing by more than double and new Annual Recurring Revenue growing by 189%, compared to 2022. 2023 also saw the addition of multiple strategic hires to the US team. These accomplishments are attributed to major partnerships, and continued technological innovation and excellence. 

Accelerated YoY Growth
In 2023, XM Cyber increased its average deal size through the channel and expanded its partner ecosystem through distribution agreements in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific. The company also more than doubled its number of new customers, signing significant customers including strategic partnerships with SAP, SB C&S (part of the SoftBank Group), and FC Bayern Munich, demonstrating impressive momentum going into 2024.

"With the significant growth in new total contract value (TCV) and new customers, and a 112% Net Retention Rate, all indicators are flashing green for XM Cyber as we move into 2024," said Noam Erez, CEO and Co-founder, XM Cyber. "Our robust growth over the last year is a testament to the strength of our partnerships and the innovative technology, which have enabled us to improve the security posture of enterprises around the world."

Strategic Additions to the US XM Cyber Team
To guide the company's rapid growth in the US, XM Cyber hired veteran sales exec Kent Rounds as Vice President Sales, North America. Prior to joining XM Cyber, Rounds served as Vice President of Sales Threat Intelligence for Crowdstrike and Senior Vice President Sales at McAfee/Intel. "I'm thrilled to join XM Cyber to spearhead North American sales as we help customers reduce risk across their increasingly complex environments," said Rounds. "I look forward to working with this great team to build on this momentum and reach new heights in 2024."

The US Sales team has grown threefold under Round's mentorship, a testament to the increased awareness of the importance of leveraging a CTEM-based approach. The company also welcomed Alexei Rubinstein as Vice President, Global Sales Engineering. Hailing from companies including Rapid7 and Verint, Rubinstein will nurture and develop the sales engineering teams across the regions.

To learn more, please visit: https://www.xmcyber.com/  

About XM Cyber 
XM Cyber is a leading hybrid cloud exposure management company that's changing the way organizations approach cyber risk. XM Cyber transforms exposure management by demonstrating how attackers leverage and combine misconfigurations, vulnerabilities, identity exposures, and more, across AWS, Azure, GCP, and on-prem environments to compromise critical assets. With XM Cyber, you can see all the ways attackers might advance, and all the best ways to stop them, pinpointing where to remediate exposures with a fraction of the effort. Founded by top executives from the Israeli cyber intelligence community, XM Cyber has offices in North America, Europe, APAC-Japan and Israel.

Media Contact:
Danielle Scotto for XM Cyber
ICR Lumina
[email protected]

SOURCE XM Cyber

Also from this source

XM Cyber and SB C&S Partner to Advance CTEM and ASM Capabilities in Japan

XM Cyber and SB C&S Partner to Advance CTEM and ASM Capabilities in Japan

XM Cyber, the leader in hybrid cloud exposure management, today announced a distributor agreement with SB C&S Corp., a Japanese top IT...
XM Cyber's 2024 Survey on the State of Security Posture Reveals Remediation Efforts Falling Behind Surging Exposures

XM Cyber's 2024 Survey on the State of Security Posture Reveals Remediation Efforts Falling Behind Surging Exposures

XM Cyber, the leader in hybrid cloud exposure management, today released findings from its 2024 State of Security Posture Survey. The report, based...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

High Tech Security

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Cloud Computing/Internet of Things

Image1

Internet Technology

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.