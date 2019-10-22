XM Cyber Achieves SOC 2 Type II Certification

HERZLIYA, Israel, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- XM Cyber , the multi-award-winning breach and attack simulation (BAS) leader, today announced that it has achieved SOC (System and Organization Controls) 2 Type II compliance. This indicates that the company has adequate measures in place to protect its clients' sensitive data. The audit was conducted by EY Israel in compliance with the attestation standards set by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).

"We are the only ones to address the critical question for enterprises: 'Are my critical assets really secure?' We take our clients' data security and privacy very seriously, and are proud to achieve SOC 2 Type II certification," said Noam Erez, CEO and Co-Founder of XM Cyber. "Customers and prospects rest assured that we are the privacy standard-bearer in the market."

SOC 2 Type II is the global standard for secure and confidential information handling for cloud services. A SOC 2-certified partner is required for businesses whose regulators, auditors, compliance officers, business partners, and executives require documented standards. To earn the prestigious Type II classification, companies must undergo rigorous testing of policies and procedures.

XM Cyber's flagship product, the HaXM platform, operates as an automated purple team that fluidly combines red and blue teams' processes to ensure that organizations are always one step ahead of the hacker. XM Cyber and HaXM have been audited and met SOC 2 Type II criteria based on five separate data and storage trust factors: security, availability, privacy, confidentiality, and processing integrity.

"In fact, XM Cyber provides the only BAS solution that makes it possible for organizations to see their network from the eyes of the attacker," Erez added. "It runs 24/7 to find and show all the hidden attack vectors that can go under the radar of most protective measures. In addition, it performs an ongoing and prioritized actionable remediation of security gaps, including a list of the most critical issues to be fixed and how to fix them."

About XM® Cyber

XM Cyber provides the first fully automated breach and attack simulation (BAS) platform to continuously expose attack vectors, from breach point to any organizational critical asset. This continuous loop of automated red teaming is completed by ongoing and prioritized actionable remediation of security gaps. In effect, HaXM® by XM Cyber operates as an automated purple team that fluidly combines red team and blue team processes to ensure that organizations are always one step ahead of the attack. XM Cyber has already received over 20 industry awards, including being recognized as a "Technology Pioneer" by the World Economic Forum. XM Cyber's customers include leading financial institutions, critical infrastructure organizations and manufacturers across North America, Europe, and Israel.

XM Cyber was founded by the highest caliber of security executives from the elite Israeli intelligence sector. Together they bring a proven track record in both the offensive and defensive cybersecurity domain. The company is headquartered in Israel and has offices in the US, UK and Australia.

For more information: www.xmcyber.com

Follow XM Cyber: Twitter | LinkedIn | YouTube

Media Contact

Fusion PR (for XM Cyber)

Brian Janson

E: brian.janson@fusionpr.com

T: +1(646)-452-7111

SOURCE XM Cyber

Related Links

http://www.xmcyber.com

