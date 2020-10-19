XM Cyber Achieves SOC 2 Type II Certification for Second Consecutive Year

HERZLIYA, Israel, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- XM Cyber , the multi-award-winning leader in breach and attack simulation (BAS), advanced cyber risk analytics and cloud security posture management, today announced that, for the second consecutive year, it has achieved SOC (System and Organization Controls) 2 Type II compliance.

This indicates that the company had adequate measures in place to protect its clients' sensitive data for the period of August 2019-2020. The audit was conducted by EY Israel in compliance with the attestation standards set by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).

"This certification should give our customers, partners and prospects confidence in our ability to ensure the privacy of their data, as well as that of their own clients," said Raz Kotler, VP of Customer Operations and CISO, XM Cyber. "Our platform represents the most advanced attack simulation modeling system available for today's complex networks. We are introducing the next generation of breach and attack simulation."

SOC 2 Type II is the global standard for secure and confidential information handling for cloud services. A SOC 2-certified partner is required for businesses whose regulators, auditors, compliance officers, business partners, and executives require documented standards. To earn the prestigious Type II classification, companies must undergo rigorous testing of policies and procedures.

"To obtain SOC 2 Type II compliance, companies must pass a strict auditing process that takes into consideration a vendor's access controls, change management, system operations and risk mitigation. We've passed all of these checkmarks with flying colors and are well prepared to keep client data secure against both existing threats and the unknown threats that seemingly arise every day," added Kotler.

The XM Cyber platform identifies the most important security gaps and prioritizes remediation, providing enterprises with a continuous cycle of security measurement, prioritization and improvement. Unlike BAS companies that focus solely on security control validation, XM Cyber identifies security holes resulting from misconfigurations, vulnerabilities and human error. XM Cyber has been audited and found to meet SOC 2 Type II criteria based on five separate data and storage trust factors: security, availability, privacy, confidentiality, and processing integrity.

About XM Cyber

XM Cyber brings innovation to the security industry with patented products that address the unique gaps that arise in large, complex networks. By safely and continuously simulating attacks on-premise and in the cloud, XM Cyber exposes real-life security issues that arise from vulnerabilities, human error and misconfigurations. Remediation recommendations are prioritized based on criticality and relation to the customer's most critical assets. The customer achieves a continual cycle of security posture improvement, optimizing security investments and human resources, and lowering exposure and risk. XM Cyber was founded by top executives from the Israeli cyber intelligence community and has offices in the US, UK, and Israel.

For more information: www.xmcyber.com

Social Networks: Follow us on Twitter | LinkedIn | YouTube

Fusion PR (for XM Cyber)

Brian Janson

E: [email protected]

T: +1(646)-452-7111

SOURCE XM Cyber

Related Links

www.xmcyber.com

