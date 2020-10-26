XM Cyber and Cyber Guards Work Together to Deliver Unparalleled Cyber Security Assessments, Risk Management and Incident Response

Cyber Guards, based in Memphis, TN, now incorporates XM Cyber into its service offerings, including cyber security assessments, managed security, and incident response. The addition of XM Cyber to these programs expands the overall capability and depth of these services and creates a strong security posture improvement program that prioritize security activities based on potential impact.

"Not all organizations want to manage and build the staff required to fully defend against the growing number of cyber attackers," says John McCabe, Vice President of Channels and Alliances for XM Cyber. "Through Cyber Guards, customers can now take advantage of XM Cyber's patented attack simulation and vulnerability assessment capabilities while relying on Cyber Guards highly skilled team for execution and remediation."

By safely simulating attacks 24/7, XM Cyber exposes real-life security issues that arise from vulnerabilities, human error and misconfigurations. Additionally, recommendations to remediate issues are provided and prioritized based on importance and relation to the customer's most critical assets. By helping businesses to constantly improve their security posture, XM Cyber reduces costs and allows security teams to focus on the most critical issues, all while lowering exposure and risk.

"Our customers need to see that we have helped them reduce risk by eliminating potential security breaches," says Erik Holmes, CEO of Cyber Guards. "By partnering with XM Cyber, we give customers the best tools available for understanding how a hacker would attempt to reach their most critical assets. It's a win-win-win for us all."

Cyber Guards offers comprehensive cyber security to help organizations with risk assessment and security project road mapping; 24/7 security monitoring, detection, and response; fully managed cyber security programs and security validation testing.

"Especially in these trying times, customers are more cautious and looking for new ways to consume products and services," says McCabe. "By moving the upfront burden of purchasing an attack simulation solution from a capital expense to an operating expense, customers can reduce risk and cost."

For more information about the combined program, visit xmcyber.com or cyberguardsusa.com.

About XM Cyber

XM Cyber brings innovation to the security industry with patented products that address the unique gaps that arise in large, complex networks. By safely and continuously simulating attacks, XM Cyber exposes real-life security issues that arise from vulnerabilities, human error and misconfigurations. Remediation recommendations are prioritized based on criticality and relation to the customer's most critical assets. The customer achieves a continual cycle of security posture improvement, optimizing security investments and human resources, and lowering exposure and risk. XM Cyber was founded by top executives from the Israeli cyber intelligence community and has offices in the US, UK, and Israel. For more information, go to xmcyber.com.

About Cyber Guards

Cyber Guards offer cyber security solutions and services backed by comprehensive cyber security insurance policies to protect your organization from risk. We specialize in Managed Cyber Security (Threat Detection and Response), Security Validation Testing, Phishing Simulations, Awareness Training, and Compliance Assessments. Contact us at cyberguardsusa.com.

Fusion PR (for XM Cyber)

Brian Janson

E: [email protected]

T: +1(646)-452-7111

SOURCE XM Cyber

Related Links

www.xmcyber.com

