XM Cyber and SB C&S Partner to Advance CTEM and ASM Capabilities in Japan

Partnership Agreement a Testament to XM Cyber's Advanced External Attack Surface Management and Continuous Threat Exposure Management Capabilities

HERZLIYA, Israel, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- XM Cyber , the leader in hybrid cloud exposure management, today announced a distributor agreement with SB C&S Corp., a Japanese top IT wholesaler-distributor company. XM Cyber's partnership with SB C&S builds on its recent growth in Asia-Pacific and marks a significant expansion into the Japanese market.

In recent years, enterprise attack surfaces have significantly expanded due remote work and cloud computing adoption. This attack surface sprawl, combined with a shortage of cybersecurity talent, has hindered effective vulnerability management and led enterprises to look to Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) for a better way forward.

SB C&S recognizes XM Cyber as one of the few vendors with a practical vision for CTEM implementation due to its ability to take the attacker's perspective to identify attack paths across the external and internal attack surface. XM Cyber enables defenders to see exactly how threats link together across cloud, on-prem, and hybrid environments by identifying the attack paths and exposures that serve as key gateway points to sensitive data or infrastructure. Armed with this intelligence, security leaders can develop an actionable remediation roadmap to systematically reduce internal and external risks.

"In recent years, the attack surface of companies has continued to expand due to the spread of remote work and cloud usage. We have been paying close attention to a new cybersecurity framework called "CTEM (Continuous Threat Exposure Management)" to manage such attack surfaces appropriately. We are very pleased to sign the first distributor agreement in Japan with XM Cyber, one of the few companies that have a vision of CTEM in the early days of CTEM. We are looking forward to deepening our cooperation with XM Cyber and contributing to the improvement of cybersecurity in Japan through proposals to our domestic sales partners," said Mr. Hiroki Nagatani Board Director, Executive Vice President, Head of ICT Unit, SB C&S Corp.

"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with SB C&S, Japan's leading cybersecurity solution distributor. With our advanced solutions and SB C&S's expertise, we aim to revolutionize the way Japanese businesses approach their security strategy, providing comprehensive attack surface management. Now enterprises can manage their entire attack surface, from risky breach points on the outside to the attack paths that attackers can take to breach the organization's critical assets on the inside. With these critical insights, organizations get context of risk and prioritized remediation guidance on the most important exposures to disrupt attack paths efficiently and prevent attacks. Together, we will help clients fortify defenses against emerging threats in a rapidly evolving threat landscape," said Noam Erez, CEO and Co-founder of XM Cyber.

To learn more about XM Cyber's exposure management capabilities, click here.

About XM Cyber

XM Cyber is a leading hybrid cloud exposure management company that's changing the way organizations approach cyber risk. XM Cyber transforms exposure management by demonstrating how attackers leverage and combine misconfigurations, vulnerabilities, identity exposures, and more, across AWS, Azure, GCP, and on-prem environments to compromise critical assets. With XM Cyber, you can see all the ways attackers might advance, and all the best ways to stop them, pinpointing where to remediate exposures with a fraction of the effort. Founded by top executives from the Israeli cyber intelligence community, XM Cyber has offices in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific-Japan, and Israel.

About SB C&S Corp.

SB C&S inherited the IT distribution business, which is where it all began for the SoftBank Group, and continue to swiftly generate new business models in response to changes in the market environment. For corporate clients, we provide product solutions by leveraging advanced technologies, including cloud computing and artificial intelligence, through the largest sales network in the country. For consumers, we harness our own planning and development capabilities to expand a product lineup that consists of everything from software and mobile accessories to IoT products and services. Please visit our website for more information.

https://cas.softbank.jp/

Media Contact

ICR-Lumina for XM Cyber

Clayton Murtle

[email protected]

SOURCE XM Cyber