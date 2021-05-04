XM Cyber Announces Integration with Palo Alto Network's Cortex XSOAR

"By integrating Cortex XSOAR with the XM Cyber platform, security analysts can receive additional contextual information if an incident should be prioritized because it could be used to create an attack path toward a critical asset. The XM Cyber platform also generates incidents if there is a dramatic change in the company's security posture," said Boaz Gorodissky, co-founder and CTO of XM Cyber.

"XM Cyber allows the security team to immediately understand the criticality of the assets involved and all attack paths associated with any incident. The combination not only helps to dramatically reduce risk, but also optimizes how security teams spend their time and resources," he added.

Security and network teams are constantly asking themselves whether a particular alert is high risk, low risk, impacts mission critical assets, or if it can wait until the next patch. The combined power of XM Cyber and Cortex XSOAR enables teams with the contextual data needed to make the best decisions possible when protecting an organization's critical assets.

"XM Cyber gives Cortex XSOAR customers an exciting new capability that enhances the security team's ability to continuously evaluate their security posture," said Matt Chase, the Director of Cortex Alliances, Palo Alto Networks. "This attack-centric contextual data is necessary for more accurate decision-making to reduce risk to critical assets."

The integration enriches events and incidents in Cortex XSOAR with critical information, including:

The ability to determine whether business critical assets are at risk

The name and a description of the attack technique

Detailed information on all impacted assets, including those deemed mission critical

Identification of choke points, i.e. whether the asset resides in line with multiple attack paths

Context-sensitive recommendations for remediation ranked in order of importance

A link to the XM Cyber platform for running attack simulations

This information helps security analysts better understand their network environment and allows them to identify user mistakes, poor IT hygiene, misconfigurations, and misplaced credentials that can often go unnoticed. The industry leading automation and orchestration capabilities and features of Cortex XSOAR, combined with an attack-centric exposure approach to threat simulation, can help companies eliminate 99% of the real threats to their network by just solving the 1% that matters.

About XM Cyber

XM Cyber is the global leader in attack path management. The XM Cyber platform enables companies to rapidly respond to cyber risks affecting their business-sensitive systems by continuously finding new exposures, including exploitable vulnerabilities and credentials, misconfigurations, and user activities. XM Cyber constantly simulates and prioritizes the attack paths putting mission-critical systems at risk, providing context-sensitive remediation options. XM Cyber helps to eliminate 99% of the risk by allowing IT and Security Operations to focus on the 1% of the exposures before they get exploited to breach the organization's "crown jewels" – its critical assets. XM Cyber was founded by top executives from the Israeli cyber intelligence community and has offices in North America, Europe, and Israel.

For more information: www.xmcyber.com

Social Networks: Follow us on Twitter | LinkedIn | YouTube

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, the global cybersecurity leader, is shaping the cloud-centric future with technology that is transforming the way people and organizations operate. Our mission is to be the cybersecurity partner of choice, protecting our digital way of life. We help address the world's greatest security challenges with continuous innovation that seizes the latest breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, analytics, automation, and orchestration. By delivering an integrated platform and empowering a growing ecosystem of partners, we are at the forefront of protecting tens of thousands of organizations across clouds, networks, and mobile devices. Our vision is a world where each day is safer and more secure than the one before. For more information, visit www.paloaltonetworks.com .

Media Contact

Fusion PR (for XM Cyber)

Seth Menacker

E: [email protected]

T: +1 (201) 638-7561

SOURCE XM Cyber

Related Links

www.xmcyber.com

