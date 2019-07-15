XM Cyber Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Its Automated and Continuous APT Simulation and Remediation Platform, HaXM

"HaXM is the first-ever automated, continuous, and comprehensive APT simulation and remediation platform, powered by the company's eight approved and 20 pending patents. It simulates various levels of attacks on a client's network by launching tactics, techniques, and procedures that hackers use during real breaches," said Danielle VanZandt, industry analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "It enables clients to decrease operational expenditure by eliminating the need to hire an external red team, as well as increase return on investment (ROI) by doing away with cybersecurity solutions that cannot or do not detect APTs."

With HaXM, customers can deploy automated red teams, rather than external teams, as it assists IT teams to assess an organization's security posture in real time. Security administrators can then respond based on HaXM's automated blue team function's suggestions or use the solution's new 'What-If' feature. The 'What-If' feature allows IT professionals to view what would happen if they followed the actionable intelligence HaXM provides to remediate issues within the network. It includes a new social engineering integration feature that lets administrators view an attack path, from a specific individual's social account to the malware embedded in an organization's network.

Furthermore, HaXM integrates seamlessly with security information and event management systems, enabling customers to continue with their workflows while receiving HaXM's insights, creating a superior security posture for the organization. HaXM's new chief information security officer (CISO) dashboard feature empowers CISOs to view their organization's security posture at-a-glance and the improvements made over time.

"XM Cyber customers know the value of an automated purple team is to keep them one step ahead of attackers," said XM Cyber CEO Noam Erez. "Their decision to deploy HaXM is now validated with recognition from one of the industry's top analyst firms – Frost & Sullivan."

"XM Cyber's HaXM platform deploys continuous, automatic scanning, detection, and remediation of network vulnerabilities, aiding companies in increasing efficiency, achieving a high ROI, and securing their ecosystem," noted VanZandt. "Overall, its revolutionary technology and customer-centric support position the company for significant and continued growth."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that develops a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid acceptance in the market. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About XM® Cyber

XM Cyber provides the first fully automated breach and attack simulation (BAS) platform to continuously expose attack vectors, from breach point to any organizational critical asset. This continuous loop of automated red teaming is completed by ongoing and prioritized actionable remediation of security gaps. In effect, HaXM® by XM Cyber operates as an automated purple team that fluidly combines red team and blue team processes to ensure that organizations are always one step ahead of the attack. XM Cyber has already received over 16 industry awards, including being recognized as a "Technology Pioneer" by the World Economic Forum. XM Cyber's customers include leading financial institutions, critical infrastructure organizations and manufacturers across North America, Europe, and Israel.

XM Cyber was founded by the highest caliber of security executives from the elite Israeli intelligence sector. Together they bring a proven track record in both the offensive and defensive cyber security domain. The company is headquartered in Israel and has offices in the US, UK and Australia.

For more information: www.xmcyber.com

Follow XM Cyber: Twitter | LinkedIn | YouTube

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works collaboratively with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion .

Contact:

Kristen Moore

P: 210.247.3823

E: kristen.moore@frost.com

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

Related Links

https://ww2.frost.com

