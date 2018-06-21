XM Cyber Awarded as "Technology Pioneer" by World Economic Forum

HERZLIYA, Israel, June 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- XM Cyber, founded by top executives from Israel's cyber intelligence community and provider of the first fully automated APT (Advanced Persistent Threat) simulation and remediation platform, today announced that it was selected among hundreds of candidates to be recognized as one of the World Economic Forum's "Technology Pioneers". The Technology Pioneers community consists of early-stage companies from around the world that are involved in the design, development and deployment of new technologies and innovations, and are poised to have a significant impact on business and society.

XM Cyber's platform, HaXM, continuously exposes attack vectors that sneak under the radar of existing protective measures, tracing them from breach point to any organizational critical asset. This continuous loop of automated red teaming is augmented with ongoing and prioritized actionable remediation of security gaps. In effect, HaXM operates as an automated purple team that fluidly combines red and blue teams' processes to ensure that organizations are always one step ahead of the hacker.

"We welcome XM Cyber to this diverse group of Technology Pioneers," said Fulvia Montresor, Head of Technology Pioneers at the World Economic Forum. "XM Cyber and its fellow pioneers are front and center in shaping the ongoing Fourth Industrial Revolution, and we believe they will transform society and industry in a positive way in the years to come."

"We are truly honored and thrilled to be acknowledged as a Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum," said XM Cyber co-founder and CEO Noam Erez. "It reinforces the role our technology plays in the cyber ecosystem and its potential impact on the lives of people and organizations. This prestigious recognition, combined with field-proven results, highlights the relevance of an 'Automated Purple Team' and its ability to continuously expose hidden attack vectors to critical assets while providing prioritized remediation."

The Technology Pioneers were selected by a selection committee of more than 60 academics, entrepreneurs, venture capitalists and corporate executives. The committee based its decisions on criteria including innovation, potential impact and leadership. Past recipients include Airbnb, Google, Kickstarter, Mozilla, Palantir Technologies, Spotify, TransferWise, Twitter and Wikimedia. Many pioneers will attend the Annual Meeting in Davos, in January 2019, and will continue to contribute to the Forum's initiatives during the next two years.

Additional information on the 2018 Technology Pioneers can be found here.

About XM® Cyber

XM Cyber was founded by the highest caliber of security executives from the elite Israel intelligence sector. Together they bring a proven track record in both the offensive and defensive cyber security domain. The company has offices in the US, Israel and Australia.

About World Economic Forum: The World Economic Forum, committed to improving the state of the world, is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. (www.weforum.org).

