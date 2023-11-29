XM Cyber Launches New Kubernetes Exposure Management to Intelligently Protect Critical Container Environments

Extending its industry-leading XM Attack Graph Analysis™ to Kubernetes, XM Cyber is the first and only exposure management solution that works across hybrid environments

HERZLIYA, Israel, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XM Cyber , the leader in hybrid cloud exposure management, today announced new capabilities that provide complete and continuous visibility into risks and vulnerabilities in Kubernetes environments. Kubernetes Exposure Management helps security teams protect critical assets running in Kubernetes clusters across public cloud, private cloud, and on-premises infrastructure.

The new solution delivers continuous visibility into vulnerabilities, risky permissions, and misconfigurations that could allow attackers to breach Kubernetes environments and access valuable data and applications. By extending XM Cyber's industry-leading XM Attack Graph Analysis™ to Kubernetes, organizations can now see integrated risks across hybrid environments and intelligently prioritize remediation based on potential impact to critical assets.

"We are early adopters of XM Cyber's new Kubernetes features in order to achieve full transparency into our customer environments", said Moritz Tuerk, Chief Product Owner Security for SAP Product Engineering. "With the comprehensive attack path view, we can enhance the security of the SAP cloud even further than what is currently possible."

Key benefits of XM Cyber's Kubernetes Exposure Management include:

360-Degree Visibility : Gain a comprehensive view of risks and excessive permissions across all Kubernetes assets.

: Gain a comprehensive view of risks and excessive permissions across all Kubernetes assets. Protection for Sensitive Resources : Ensure the security of vital Kubernetes resources like ConfigMaps and Secrets.

: Ensure the security of vital Kubernetes resources like ConfigMaps and Secrets. Cross-Environment Analysis that reduces remediation efforts : Perform multi-step attack modeling, risk assessment, and prioritization that considers the needs of multiple domains.

: Perform multi-step attack modeling, risk assessment, and prioritization that considers the needs of multiple domains. Rapid Time-to-Value: Initial deployment can be completed in hours to unlock actionable exposure insights from day one.

Security issues have caused 67% of companies to delay or slow down Kubernetes deployment . XM Cyber's Kubernetes Exposure Management capabilities are aimed at helping security teams tackle this emerging risk vector head-on.

"Kubernetes adoption is accelerating, but securing these highly complex environments remains a huge challenge," said Boaz Gorodissky, CTO at XM Cyber. "Our new Kubernetes Exposure Management equips security teams with the comprehensive visibility and automated control they urgently need to reduce attack surfaces and proactively protect critical container workloads."

To learn more about XM Cyber, please visit: https://xmcyber.com/solution-briefs/kubernetes-continuous-exposure-management/.

About XM Cyber

XM Cyber is a leading hybrid cloud exposure management company that's changing the way organizations approach cyber risk. XM Cyber transforms exposure management by demonstrating how attackers leverage and combine misconfigurations, vulnerabilities, identity exposures, and more, across AWS, Azure, GCP, and on-prem environments to compromise critical assets. With XM Cyber, you can see all the ways attackers might advance, and all the best ways to stop them, pinpointing where to remediate exposures with a fraction of the effort. Founded by top executives from the Israeli cyber intelligence community, XM Cyber has offices in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Israel.

