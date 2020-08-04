XM Cyber Named Winner in the 2020 Black Unicorn Awards

XM Cyber competed against many of the industry's leading providers of cybersecurity products and services for this prestigious award. The term "Black Unicorn" signifies a cybersecurity company that has the potential to reach a $1 billion dollar market value as determined by private or public investment, and these awards showcase those companies with this kind of incredible potential in the cybersecurity marketplace.

"We're pleased to name XM Cyber as a winner among a small, elite group of cybersecurity industry leaders in our second annual Black Unicorn awards," said Judges Robert R. Ackerman Jr. of www.allegiscyber.com , David DeWalt of www.nightdragon.com and Gary Miliefsky of www.cyberdefensemediagroup.com .

XM Cyber is advancing the security industry with patented products that enable enterprises to automatically and continuously test their security posture. By safely simulating attacks 24/7, XM Cyber exposes real-life security issues that arise from vulnerabilities, human error and misconfigurations. Additionally, recommendations to remediate issues are provided and prioritized based on importance and relation to the customer's most critical assets. By helping businesses to constantly improve their security posture, XM Cyber reduces costs and allows security teams to focus on the most critical issues, all while lowering exposure and risk.

"XM Cyber is very honored to be named a Black Unicorn for the second year in a row," said Noam Erez, CEO and co-founder of XM Cyber. "This recognition is another feather in the company's cap, highlighting the fact that we have the best team and product in the advanced cyber risk analytics space. Customers and prospects can rest assured that we will ride this wave of momentum and continue to deliver a best-in-class product."

XM Cyber brings innovation to the security industry with patented products that address the unique gaps that arise in large, complex networks. By safely and continuously simulating attacks on premise and in the cloud, XM Cyber exposes real-life security issues that arise from vulnerabilities, human error and misconfigurations. Remediation recommendations are prioritized based on criticality and relation to the customer's most critical assets. The customer achieves a continual cycle of security posture improvement, optimizing security investments and human resources, and lowering exposure and risk. XM Cyber was founded by top executives from the Israeli cyber intelligence community and has offices in the US, UK, and Israel.

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's 8th year of honoring cybersecurity innovators, in this case the Black Unicorn Awards for 2020 on our Cyber Defense Awards platform. In this competition, judges for these prestigious awards includes cybersecurity industry veterans, trailblazers and market makers Gary Miliefsky of CDMG, Robert R. Ackerman Jr. of Allegis Cyber and David DeWalt of NightDragon with much appreciation to emeritus judge Robert Herjavec of Herjavec Group. To see the complete list of finalists for the Black Unicorn Awards for 2020 please visit https://cyberdefenseawards.com/black-unicorn-awards-winners-2020/

Cyber Defense Magazine was founded in 2012 by Gary S. Miliefsky, globally recognized cyber security thought leader, inventor and entrepreneur and continues to be the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and limited print editions exclusively for the RSA, BlackHat and IPEXPO conferences and our limited edition paid reprint subscribers. Learn more about us at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com . Cyber Defense Magazine is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group.

