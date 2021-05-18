XM Cyber Partners with UK-based Value-Added Distributor Cyber Fusion

"XM brings a new approach that uses the attacker perspective to find and remediate critical attack paths toward organizations' crown jewels across on-premises and multi-cloud networks," explained Erez Jacobson, Channels Sales Director, EMEA & APAC, XM Cyber. "We are a fast-growing business and need to scale through our partners ecosystem. The agreement with Cyber Fusion is an exciting development to consolidate our footprint in the UK market."

Based in London, Cyber Fusion is the leading name in technology distribution in the region, combining over 20 years success and experience within the competitive, fast paced, high growth tech space.

"XM Cyber's ability to automate and systemize attack simulation provides a unique and cost-effective approach to identify and remediate security risks before they are exploited. XM Cyber will be able to make its advanced functionality to a broader range of clients in the UK market," said John Dams, MD, Cyber Fusion.

Pathfinder Partner Program

XM Cyber's Pathfinder Partner Program focuses on supporting channel partners with access to technology, marketing support and opportunity acceleration. The program aims to drive partner profitability and success starting with training and business planning, supported by a dedicated professional team and an online partner portal.

XM Cyber's account team works with partners to develop long-term goals focusing on customer success, sales team effectiveness and revenue development. Their expertise in the security industry and channel success has already driven a global expansion of XM Cyber through the channel.

Customers can purchase products through XM Cyber authorized distributors in their region or country. Distributors have the ability to recruit and expand the XM Cyber business within their provided territory.

To become an authorized partner, visit www.xmcyber.com/partners.

About XM Cyber

XM Cyber is the global leader in cyberattack path management. The XM Cyber platform enables companies to rapidly respond to cyber risks affecting their business-sensitive systems by continuously finding new exposures, including exploitable vulnerabilities and credentials, misconfigurations, and user activities. XM Cyber constantly simulates and prioritizes the attack paths putting mission-critical systems at risk, providing context-sensitive remediation options. XM Cyber helps to eliminate 99% of the risk by allowing IT and Security Operations to focus on the 1% of the exposures before they get exploited to breach the organization's "crown jewels" – its critical assets. XM Cyber was founded by top executives from the Israeli cyber intelligence community and has offices in North America, Europe, and Israel.

About Cyber Fusion

Working with leading-edge Cyber Security vendors, Cyber Fusion aims to provide a market leading distribution engine for building incremental revenue with the creation & closure of pipeline opportunity, resulting in channel buy-in. The B2B buying journey has changed dramatically in the new disrupted World. Traditional methods are becoming outdated. With the explosion of digital marketing, adapting to the 'virtual buying World' is critical to the success of any business. With over 20 years of experience, through market insight and strategic engagement with customers and partners, Cyber Fusion understand the 'New World' and have a proven business model they work with their vendors on. More than ever vendors and partners need more than just distribution. It's time for 'Next Generation Cyber Distribution'. Cyber-Fusion is that Next Generation Distributor.

For more information: www.xmcyber.com

Social Networks: Follow us on Twitter | LinkedIn | YouTube

Media Contact

Fusion PR (for XM Cyber)

Seth Menacker

E: [email protected]

T: +1-201-638-7561

SOURCE XM Cyber

Related Links

https://www.xmcyber.com/

