XM Cyber Partners with Value-Added Distributor ITD Group to Address the Russian Market

"XM brings a new approach that uses the attacker perspective to find and remediate critical attack paths toward organizations' crown jewels across on-premises and multi-cloud networks," explained Erez Jacobson, Channels Sales Director, EMEA & APAC, XM Cyber. "We are a fast-growing business and need to scale through our partners ecosystem. The agreement with ITD Group is an exciting development to consolidate our footprint in the Russian market."

Based in Moscow, ITD Group is a group of companies representing the interests of developers of innovative solutions in the field of information security. For more than a decade, the company has been promoting solutions based on unique IT technologies in the Russian and CIS markets, designed to provide comprehensive information protection of data and computer networks.

"XM Cyber's ability to automate and systemize attack simulations provides a unique and cost-effective approach to identify and remediate security risks before they are exploited," said Igor Chudin, BDM ITD Group. "XM Cyber will now be able to make its advanced functionality available to a broader range of clients in the Russian market."

Pathfinder Partner Program

XM Cyber's Pathfinder Partner Program focuses on supporting channel partners with access to technology, marketing support and opportunity acceleration. The program aims to drive partner profitability and success starting with training and business planning, supported by a dedicated professional team and an online partner portal.

XM Cyber's account team works with partners to develop long-term goals focusing on customer success, sales team effectiveness and revenue development. Their expertise in the security industry and channel success has already driven a global expansion of XM Cyber through the channel.

Customers can purchase products through XM Cyber authorized distributors in their region or country. Distributors have the ability to recruit and expand the XM Cyber business within their provided territory.

To become an authorized partner, visit www.xmcyber.com/partners .

About XM Cyber

XM Cyber is the global leader in cyberattack path management. The XM Cyber platform enables companies to rapidly respond to cyber risks affecting their business-sensitive systems by continuously finding new exposures, including exploitable vulnerabilities and credentials, misconfigurations, and user activities. XM Cyber constantly simulates and prioritizes the attack paths putting mission-critical systems at risk, providing context-sensitive remediation options. XM Cyber helps to eliminate 99% of the risk by allowing IT and Security Operations to focus on the 1% of the exposures before they get exploited to breach the organization's "crown jewels" – its critical assets. XM Cyber was founded by top executives from the Israeli cyber intelligence community and has offices in North America, Europe, and Israel.

About ITD Group

International IT-Distribution Group (ITD Group) is a group of companies representing the interests of the developers of innovative solutions in the field of information security. The company for over a decade now has been actively promoting solutions on the Russian and CIS markets that are based on unique information technologies designed to ensure comprehensive protection of data and computer networks.

ITD Group ensures the utmost security and high-performance efficiency of large network infrastructures by implementing proven solutions to protect corporate data. ITD Group traces and keeps pace with data security innovations and constantly expands its product portfolio with unique technology products. ITD Group's employees endeavor to enhance their professional skills and competencies on a regular basis which enables ITD Group team tackle projects of any complexity. ITD Group's line of products includes innovative step ahead IT security solutions of leading vendors who have demonstrated excellent performance in the data security market.

For more information: www.xmcyber.com https://iitdgroup.ru/index.php/en

