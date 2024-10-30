XM Cyber Revolutionizes Vulnerability Management with a Threat-Led Approach to Prioritizing Remediation

XM Vulnerability Risk Management boosts prioritization with actual impact analysis

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- XM Cyber , the leader in continuous exposure management, today announced the launch of its innovative Vulnerability Risk Management (VRM) solution, extending its Continuous Exposure Management Platform. This new approach to vulnerability management empowers organizations to see through the fog of false positives left behind by legacy vulnerability assessment tools and confidently embrace an innovative new security methodology.

XM Cyber's Vulnerability Risk Management provides a unique approach to discover, quantify, and reduce the risk presented by common vulnerabilities. By correlating CVE-related risk attributes with real-world attack techniques and cyber threats through the XM Attack Graph Analysis™, the solution validates exploitability, prioritizes action, and mobilizes remediation efforts, enabling a more effective approach to vulnerability management.

"In today's complex threat landscape, it's not just about finding vulnerabilities—it's about understanding their real-world impact and addressing them efficiently," said Boaz Gorodissky, CTO and Co-Founder at XM Cyber. "Our Vulnerability Risk Management solution combines continuous discovery, dynamic CVE mapping, and attack path logic to enable a threat-led approach. We're not just identifying vulnerabilities—we're providing context for their real-world impact and streamlining the entire remediation process."

The key capabilities of XM Cyber's Vulnerability Risk Management include:

Prioritizing High-impact Risks : Organizations can now focus on vulnerabilities that present the greatest risk to the business with contextualized views that allow prioritization based on various risk attributes and threat context, from exploit likelihood to business impact risk.

: Organizations can now focus on vulnerabilities that present the greatest risk to the business with contextualized views that allow prioritization based on various risk attributes and threat context, from exploit likelihood to business impact risk. Validation of CVE Exploitability : The solution takes the guesswork out of CVE risk analysis by correlating exploit kits and attack techniques to CVEs and validating their exploitability in the customer's environment.

: The solution takes the guesswork out of CVE risk analysis by correlating exploit kits and attack techniques to CVEs and validating their exploitability in the customer's environment. Mobilizes Remediation Efforts: Security teams are equipped with the justification, prioritization, and remediation guidance needed to accelerate closed-loop vulnerability patch management.

XM Cyber's Vulnerability Risk Management solution offers a suite of innovative features designed to revolutionize vulnerability management. The solution provides continuous and dynamic vulnerability discovery across hybrid infrastructures, while enabling seamless pivoting between intrusion risk and business impact risk contexts. Additionally, it prioritizes risks based on the validated exploitability of a CVE, and the disruption it would cause to business-critical systems, offering a comprehensive view of vulnerability risk, and transforms traditional risk assessment by adopting a threat-led approach that is tailored to the customer's unique environment.

For more information about XM Cyber's Vulnerability Risk Management solution, please visit https://xmcyber.com/vulnerability-risk-management/ or sign up for our webinar, How to Adopt a Threat-Led Approach to Vulnerability Management, on November 14th at 10:00 am.

About XM Cyber

XM Cyber is a leading continuous exposure management company that is changing the way organizations approach cyber risk. XM Cyber transforms exposure management by demonstrating how attackers leverage and combine misconfigurations, vulnerabilities, identity exposures, and more, across AWS, Azure, GCP, and on-prem environments to compromise critical assets. With XM Cyber, you can see all the ways attackers might advance, and all the best ways to stop them, pinpointing where to remediate exposures with a fraction of the effort. Founded by top executives from the Israeli cyber intelligence community, XM Cyber has offices in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Israel.

