XM Cyber Sponsors IANS Houston Info Security Forum

HOUSTON, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- XM Cyber , the multi-award-winning breach and attack simulation (BAS) leader, today announced that the company will attend the IANS Houston Information Security Forum as a silver sponsor. The event will take place on Wednesday, September 11th at the Marriott Marquis Houston hotel.

IANS Houston is a one-day cybersecurity summit that brings the information security community together to educate and network. This year there will be over a dozen interactive sessions with speakers ranging from IANS staff to Major General Stephen Clark, a veteran of the United States Air Force.

"XM Cyber is proud to sponsor IANS Houston and contribute to the local cybersecurity community," says XM Cyber CEO Noam Erez. "We view the event as a great opportunity to network and learn from the best and brightest that the cyber industry has to offer, building on the common goal of making the world more secure."

XM Cyber's platform, HaXM, continuously exposes attack vectors that sneak under the radar of existing protective measures, tracing them from breach point to any organizational critical asset. This continuous loop of automated red teaming is completed by ongoing and prioritized actionable remediation of security gaps. In effect, HaXM operates as an automated purple team that fluidly combines red and blue teams' processes to ensure that organizations are always one step ahead of the attack.

