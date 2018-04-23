XM Cyber Takes Home Excellence Award for "Rookie Security Company of the Year" at SC Awards 2018

NEW YORK, April 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- XM Cyber, founded by top executives from the Israeli Intelligence Community, today announced that it has won the Excellence Award in the "Rookie Security Company of the Year" category at the 2018 SC Awards. The award was presented during the 22nd annual SC Awards gala on Tuesday, April 17, 2018 by SC Media.

XM Cyber's first fully automated Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) simulation platform continuously exposes all attack vectors, from breach point to any organizational critical asset. It creates a 24/7 loop of automated red teaming that is completed by prioritized actionable remediation. In effect, it operates as an automated purple team that fluidly combines red and blue teams' processes to ensure organizations are always one step ahead of the hacker.

"Since our inception, we set out to expose all attack vectors that go under the radar of protective measures, as hackers often employ legitimate tools adept at circumventing all cyber defenses. We are deeply honored that SC Media recognized the value of our innovative approach with this highly esteemed award," said XM Cyber CEO, Noam Erez. "The award, combined with our customers' results highlights the relevance of an automated purple team, and the need to equip enterprises with an ongoing 360° view of which critical assets are at risk, what security issues they should focus on, and how best to harness their resources to resolve them."

Winners in the Excellence Award category of the SC Awards were selected by a panel of IT security experts from both the private and public sector. During the judging process, each finalist went through a rigorous evaluation that included in-depth analysis, analyst reports and/or product reviews. After a thorough and comprehensive analysis of each finalist's strengths, XM Cyber was chosen as the winner of the Excellence Award in the "Rookie Security Company of the Year" category.

"Since last year's SC Awards ceremony, the information security world has witnessed such key developments as the global WannaCry and NotPetya malware attacks, the discovery of vulnerabilities affecting billions of mobile devices and CPU chipsets, and the emergence of cryptocurrency miners as cybercriminals' latest weapon of choice," said Illena Armstrong, VP, editorial, SC Media. "As a winner in the Excellence Award category of the SC Awards, XM Cyber has demonstrated that they will be prepared for whatever new threats emerge in 2018 and beyond."

The SC Awards are recognized throughout the cybersecurity industry and are the crowning achievement for IT security professionals and products. Each year, hundreds of applications are reviewed and narrowed down to a select group of finalists that represent the best solutions, services and professionals working around the clock to protect today's businesses from an ever-changing landscape of security threats. For more information and a detailed list of categories, finalists and winners, please visit http://www.scmagazine.com/awards.

About SC Media

SC Media is cybersecurity. For over 25 years, they have armed information security professionals with in-depth and unbiased information through timely news, comprehensive analysis, cutting-edge features, contributions from thought leaders, and independent product reviews in partnership with and for top-level information security executives and their technical teams.

In addition to their comprehensive website, SC Media offers magazines, eBooks, and newsletters. They also host digital and live events such as SC Awards and RiskSec NY to provide cybersecurity professionals all the information needed to safeguard their organizations and contribute to their longevity and success.

About XM® Cyber

XM Cyber provides the first fully automated APT Simulation Platform to continuously expose all attack vectors, above and below the surface, from breach point to any organizational critical asset. This continuous loop of automated red teaming is completed by ongoing and prioritized actionable remediation of security gaps. In effect, HaXM by XM Cyber operates as an automated purple team that fluidly combines red team and blue team processes to ensure that organizations are always one step ahead of the hacker.

XM Cyber was founded by the highest caliber of security executives from the elite Israel intelligence sector. Together they bring a proven track record in both the offensive and defensive cyber security domain. The company has offices in the US, Israel and Australia.

