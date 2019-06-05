XM Cyber Wins 2019 Fortress Cyber Security Award

PHILADELPHIA, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Business Intelligence Group today announced that XM Cyber, the multi-award-winning breach and attack simulation (BAS) leader, has won the 2019 Fortress Cyber Security Awards in the Network Security category. The industry awards program sought to identify and reward the world's leading companies and products that are working to keep our data and electronic assets safe among a growing threat from hackers.

XM Cyber's platform, HaXM, continuously exposes attack vectors that sneak under the radar of existing protective measures, tracing them from breach point to any organizational critical asset. This continuous loop of automated red teaming is completed by ongoing and prioritized actionable remediation of security gaps. In effect, HaXM operates as an automated purple team that fluidly combines red and blue teams' processes to ensure that organizations are always one step ahead of the attack. XM Cyber's customers include leading financial institutions, critical infrastructure organizations and manufacturers across North America, Europe, and Israel.

"It is a great honor to be recognized by The Business Intelligence Group with this Fortress Cyber Security Award," said XM Cyber CEO Noam Erez. "This serves as powerful validation of our HaXM solution as a best-in-breed BAS that tests networks 24/7, prioritizes all security threats, and facilitates rapid remediation."

"We are so proud to name XM Cyber as a winner in the Fortress Cyber Security Awards program," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. "It was clear to our expert judges that the entire group of innovators and innovations are the tip of the spear helping to prepare, defend and respond to the growing threat of cyber attacks. Congratulations to the entire team."

For information about XM Cyber, please visit https://xmcyber.com/

For information about the annual Fortress Cyber Security Awards, please visit https://www.bintelligence.com/fortress-cyber-security-awards .

About XM® Cyber

XM Cyber provides the first fully automated breach and attack simulation (BAS) platform to continuously expose attack vectors, from breach point to any organizational critical asset. This continuous loop of automated red teaming is completed by ongoing and prioritized actionable remediation of security gaps. In effect, HaXM® by XM Cyber operates as an automated purple team that fluidly combines red team and blue team processes to ensure that organizations are always one step ahead of the attack. XM Cyber has already received over 16 industry awards, including being recognized as a "Technology Pioneer" by the World Economic Forum. XM Cyber's customers include leading financial institutions, critical infrastructure organizations and manufacturers across North America, Europe, and Israel.

XM Cyber was founded by the highest caliber of security executives from the elite Israeli intelligence sector. Together they bring a proven track record in both the offensive and defensive cyber security domain. The company is headquartered in Israel and has offices in the US, UK and Australia.

For more information: www.xmcyber.com

About Business Intelligence Group www.bintelligence.com

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

