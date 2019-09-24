XM Cyber Wins 2019 SINET 16 Innovator Award

HERZLIYA, Israel, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- XM Cyber , the multi-award-winning breach and attack simulation (BAS) leader, today announced that the company has been selected as one of the winners for the 2019 SINET 16 Innovator Award. XM Cyber is the only BAS solution provider on SINET's annual list of the 16 most innovative cybersecurity companies.

"Congratulations to XM Cyber, which has paved the way for critical security advancements across multiple industries," said Robert D. Rodriguez, Chairman of SINET. "Since the award program launched 11 years ago, the applicant pool of early-stage and emerging technology companies has become more and more competitive. We are proud to play a role in increasing the awareness of these technologies and look forward to watching these companies continue to grow and innovate."

XM Cyber competed against 160 other cybersecurity companies from all over the globe, and was granted the award by a panel of more than 100 judges that included CISOs, experts in government intelligence, and executives of defense agencies and venture capital firms. The company will present its HaXM solution at the SINET Showcase on November 6th and 7th in Washington, DC.

"This award serves as additional validation of our HaXM platform, which has gained significant traction in the marketplace. We are the only ones to address the only crucial question for enterprises: 'Are my critical assets really secure?'" said XM Cyber CEO Noam Erez.

"We provide the only hyper-realistic BAS solution, an advanced persistent threat automated and continuous simulation and remediation platform. XM Cyber allows organizations to see their network from the eyes of the attacker, running continuously to find and show all the hidden attack vectors that can go under the radar of most protective measures. We add to that an ongoing and prioritized actionable remediation of security gaps, including a list of the most critical issues to be fixed and how to fix them," he added.

XM Cyber's solution, HaXM, continuously leverages a multitude of offensive methods to rapidly expose the most critical blind spots and uncover hidden attack vectors in the network. This 24/7 loop of automated red teaming is augmented with ongoing and prioritized actionable remediation of security gaps. In effect, HaXM operates as an automated purple team that fluidly combines red and blue teams' processes to ensure that organizations are always one step ahead of the hacker.

To learn more about XM Cyber, visit https://xmcyber.com/

About XM® Cyber

XM Cyber provides the first fully automated breach and attack simulation (BAS) platform to continuously expose attack vectors, from breach point to any organizational critical asset. This continuous loop of automated red teaming is completed by ongoing and prioritized actionable remediation of security gaps. In effect, HaXM® by XM Cyber operates as an automated purple team that fluidly combines red team and blue team processes to ensure that organizations are always one step ahead of the attack. XM Cyber has already received over 20 industry awards, including being recognized as a "Technology Pioneer" by the World Economic Forum. XM Cyber's customers include leading financial institutions, critical infrastructure organizations and manufacturers across North America, Europe, and Israel.

XM Cyber was founded by the highest caliber of security executives from the elite Israeli intelligence sector. Together they bring a proven track record in both the offensive and defensive cyber security domain. The company is headquartered in Israel and has offices in the US, UK and Australia.

For more information: www.xmcyber.com

About SINET

SINET is a purpose driven community focused on the advancement of innovation and the enablement of global collaboration between the public and private sectors to defeat Cybersecurity threats. SINET is a "Super Connector" that executes their mission by actively bringing together innovators with executives from private industry, venture capital, investment banking, system integration, policy, legal, academia and the science communities as well as the Federal Government's civilian, military and intelligence agencies.

SINET hosts trusted Summits, Workshops and Public Private Partnership Dinners in Davos, Paris, Scottsdale, Toronto, Sydney, London, Silicon Valley, Washington DC, Melbourne and New York City: www.security-innovation.org

