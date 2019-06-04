xMedica LLC Introduces New Educational Events Featuring Medical Devices and Injectable Treatments at Industry-leading Vegas Cosmetic Surgery Conference

ALPHARETTA, Ga., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 15th anniversary of the Vegas Cosmetic Surgery & Aesthetic Dermatology, under the leadership of founder Randolph Waldman, M.D., medical education consortium xMedica LLC is launching a new series of CME programs for attendees.

To address two important arenas in medical aesthetics, injection techniques with neuromodulators and dermal fillers and absorbable suspension sutures, these innovative programs shall present clinical data in a CME setting for practitioners with a renowned faculty of multi-specialty experts.



According to board certified dermatologist Director of Refresh Dermatology in Houston, TX, Dr. Suneel Chilukuri, "These programs bring together a world class faculty from Plastic Surgery, Dermatology, and Oculoplastic Surgery, to present a balanced overview of the injectable treatments available with training on how to implement these procedures safely into an aesthetic practice."

New York City plastic surgeon Sachin Shridharani, MD, FACS and Founder of LUXURGERY, weighs in on this educational forum. "Aesthetic practitioners want to learn how to effectively incorporate novel treatment modalities into their practices to address the needs of today's patients. These advanced courses offer an ideal opportunity to advance their techniques to the next level."

These programs are open to practitioners of all specialties including dermatologists, plastic surgeons, facial plastic surgeons, cosmetic doctors, as well as physician extenders and practice staff.

The programs shall take place as follows:

Absorbable Suspension Sutures - Advanced Technology & Techniques

Wednesday, June 5 - 7:30 - 9:30 PM, Bellagio Hotel in the Bellagio Ballroom

Join our faculty, Suneel Chilukuri, MD, Brain Kinney, MD and Sachin Shridharani, MD as they share their knowledge and expertise with the use of absorbable suspension sutures in the mid and lower face.

The goal of this CME-certified workshop is to look more closely at incorporating absorbable suspension sutures for facial rejuvenation. The faculty will explain and demonstrate their role in providing immediate lift and tissue repositioning and how collagen stimulation will enhance benefits over time.

This CME program is supported by an educational grant from Sinclair Pharma and is eligible for 2.0 AMA PRA Category 1 Credits™.

To register:

https://events.x-medica.com/vcssutures/

Innovative Techniques with Facial Injectables

Friday, June 7 – 6:30 – 8:30 PM, Bellagio Hotel in the Bellagio Ballroom

Join our faculty, Shino Bay Aguilera, DO, Sachin Shridharani, MD. Candace Spann, MD, S. Randolph Waldman, MD, Wm. Philip Werschler, MD and Steven Yoelin, MD

The goal of this CME-certified workshop is to focus on innovative and advanced injection techniques using the array of dermal fillers and botulinumtoxinA products available to clinicians. Attention will be paid to the aesthetic analysis and each injecting physician will have an opportunity to present and demonstrate his/her treatment recommendations.

This CME program is supported by educational grants from Allergan, Evolus, Galderma, Merz and Suneva Medical and is eligible for 2.0 AMA PRA Category 1 Credits™.

To register: https://events.x-medica.com/vcsinjectables/

These special workshops shall be on a first come, first serve basis. For more information on the full program and faculty and to register, visit x-medica.com.

ABOUT xMedica LLC

Led by healthcare education veteran Barbara Williams, xMedica is an industry leader in developing innovative programs designed to support continuous learning for today's physicians and other health care professionals. Our goal is to provide users with objective, well-balanced material for a variety of aesthetic treatments, and we specialize in a variety of CME and non-CME programs, including hands on workshops, live regional meetings, print activities/journals, and satellite symposia.

These events are jointly provided by Imedex, LLC and xMedica, LLC.

SOURCE xMedica LLC

