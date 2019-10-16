xMedica LLC Introduces New Educational Website Featuring CME and Non-CME Courses For Aesthetic Medical Treatments and Devices

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading medical education consortium xMedica LLC is pleased to announce a new and expanded educational website featuring CME and non-CME programs for aesthetic practitioners covering hot topics, including injection techniques for neuromodulators and dermal fillers, absorbable suspension sutures, novel fat grafting technology, and much more.

The site features 3 key sections:

xMedica LIVE

Find listings of upcoming live programs at major conferences and sponsored workshops around the U.S.

xMedica ONLINE CME

Look for new courses taught by world-class experts in their respective fields.

More to Explore

Browse through videos featuring Intimate Wellness, Dermal Fillers and Energy Based Devices, with more content added regularly.

According to dermatologist Phil Werschler, Founder of Spokane Dermatology Clinic and Werschler Aesthetics in Washington State, "It's important for aesthetic practitioners to stay on top of new techniques to incorporate novel treatment modalities into their practices for their patients. The xMedica programs and advanced courses offer best in class educational opportunities to advance your techniques to the next level," he adds.

Our line-up of innovative xMedica programs presents clinical data and hands-on experience for practitioners from a renowned faculty of multi-specialty experts. These new CME and non-CME programs are open to practitioners of all specialties including dermatologists, plastic surgeons, facial plastic surgeons, cosmetic doctors, as well as physician extenders and practice staff. Attendance shall be on a first come, first serve basis.

Next event: Beyond the Laser: Combination Therapy with Injectables for Optimal Outcomes

November 16 – Championsgate, FL

December 7 – Los Angeles, CA

For additional details and to register for our live programs, visit x-medica.com.

ABOUT xMedica LLC

Led by healthcare education veteran Barbara Williams, xMedica is an industry leader in developing innovative programs designed to support continuous learning for today's physicians and other health care professionals. Our goal is to provide users with objective, well-balanced material for a variety of aesthetic treatments, and we specialize in a variety of CME and non-CME programs, including hands on workshops, live regional meetings, print activities/journals, and satellite symposia.

These events are jointly provided by Imedex, LLC and xMedica, LLC.

SOURCE xMedica LLC

