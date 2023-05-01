XML Financial Group Named to Inaugural USA Today List of Best Financial Advisory Firms

BETHESDA, Md., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XML Financial Group (XML), an independent wealth and investment management firm with offices in Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania and Colorado, is pleased to announce it has been named to the first-ever USA Today ranking of Best Financial Advisory Firms in the U.S.

USA Today relied on results from an online survey, developed by independent market research and data firm Statista, to help shape this inaugural annual ranking of the country's top Registered Investment Adviser (RIA) firms. The list honors the top 500 RIA firms that are most frequently recommended and best rated by the survey participants. In addition to survey results, Statista also included metrics in relation to assets under management in its final analysis of more than 32,000 RIA firms.

"XML is extremely proud to be named to USA Today's list of top RIAs. We are happy to see that all the effort our team puts into client service can be seen and is being acknowledged," said Brett Bernstein, CEO and Co-Founder of XML. "We believe it is not just about managing our clients' money, but also helping them reach their life goals. Making this list shows that we are doing just that. There is no greater honor."

XML did not apply for or pay a fee for consideration or inclusion on the USA Today list. The list was compiled by an independent research firm querying individuals. The full methodology for the Best Financial Advisory Firms 2023 list can be found here.

About XML Financial Group

XML Financial Group ("XML") is an independent wealth and investment management firm headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. XML offers a suite of wealth and investment management services to high-net-worth individuals, businesses and families located across the country. For more information about XML, please visit www.xmlfg.com .

