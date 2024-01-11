XMONDO Brings Hair Dreams to Life with NEW Super Gloss Ultra Frizz Defense Spray

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- XMONDO Hair , a leading authority in hair care and coloring founded by professional hairstylist and viral social media sensation Brad Mondo , unveils its new Super Gloss Ultra Frizz Defense Spray, the second innovation in its iconic Super Gloss Collection.

An advanced anti-frizz treatment spray that delivers glossy, humidity-resistant hair that lasts, Super Gloss Ultra Frizz Defense Spray promotes smooth, shiny, and frizz-free strands and ensures continuous radiance with visible results that last up to 3 washes.

XMONDO Super Gloss Ultra Frizz Defense Spray XMONDO Super Gloss Collection XMONDO Super Gloss Ultra Frizz Defense Spray (Before & After)

Formulated with a powerhouse blend of hair healthy ingredients, the treatment spray uses heat-activated Humishield Technology to create an invisible barrier around each hair strand for the ultimate frizz defense that will leave hair feeling smooth, shiny and frizz-free. Additionally, Pro-Vitamin B5 adds additional hydration to plump delicate hair and enhance shine, while the inclusion of Sorbitol conditions and pulls in moisture, leaving hair soft and thoroughly hydrated.

Ideal for all hair types and those with dry, frizzy-prone, or color-treated hair, Super Gloss Ultra Frizz Defense Spray has a weightless formula that ensures a non-greasy, touchably soft feel for hair that conquers any climate with confidence.

"Super Gloss Ultra Frizz Defense Spray stands out with its heat-activated Humishield Technology and conditioning properties, ensuring not just frizz control but a transformative experience for silky-smooth, humidity-resistant hair," says brand founder and CEO Brad Mondo. "Traditional frizz control products fall short on delivering long-lasting results. We want our consumers to achieve salon-quality hair care with an advanced anti-frizz treatment that ensures continuous radiance with noticeable difference."

The Super Gloss Collection also boasts XMONDO's beloved Super Gloss Intensive Glossing Treatment, a fan-favorite that delivers high impact shine with vegan bond boosting technology for visibly healthier, head turning hair.

Super Gloss Ultra Frizz Defense Spray will be available January 17, 2024 at xmondohair.com.

About XMONDO

XMONDO is designed to inspire the new age of hair care and color. Experience the extraordinary with technology-driven, confidence building innovation. We thrive on continuous exploration, challenging the status quo to bring you groundbreaking solutions. The future of hair care starts here.

