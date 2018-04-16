XMOS at Computex: the World's Broadest Portfolio of Voice Interface Solutions for the IoT and Consumer Electronics

XMOS will be demonstrating their latest products and proof of concepts that capture voice commands for use in Alexa, Google, DuerOS or other voice enabled AI and IoT systems.

In home electronics devices, this technology accurately captures voice commands from across the room, even in complex noisy environments, and when the same audio appliance is playing content at high volume. This development kit is the world's first stereo acoustic echo cancellation (AEC) far-field linear microphone array solution. Uniquely, the solution also supports configurable AEC latency, where the AEC reference signals can be accurately calibrated, and the latency adjusted, to enable after-market far-field voice accessories for existing consumer electronics products. Available as an Amazon Alexa Voice Service qualified solution, and for use with Google, Baidu or other voice enabled AI systems. VocalSorcery™: An advanced blind sound source signal separation technology that spatially identifies individual speakers or conversations within a crowded noisy audio environment to optimize voice capture and input into speech recognition systems. This technology elegantly solves the cocktail party problem, and opens up a wide variety of applications from video and conference calls, to automotive.

During Computex XMOS will be at The Grand Hotel Hyatt, Taipei, 5th to 9th June 2018. Visit this page to arrange a meeting with the XMOS team.

About VocalFusion™

XMOS VocalFusion voice processors deliver sophisticated voice digital signal processing (DSP) including a full duplex acoustic echo canceller (AEC) with barge-in capability that enables users to interrupt or pause a device that's playing music, and an adaptive beamformer that follows a speaker. Additional sophisticated dereverberation, automatic gain control, and noise suppression provide crystal clear voice interaction experiences even in noisy environments, in a single device. The processor interfaces directly to four PDM microphones in a linear array with 33.33mm inter-mic spacing making it ideal for integration into flat screens and products found "at the edge of the room".

Further information: http://www.xmos.com/vocalfusion, and Press Briefing for VocalFusion Stereo Dev Kit for Amazon AVS here, VocalSorcery™ Press Briefing available to journalists on request.

