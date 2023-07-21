XMReality, Inc. Announces New Client Deal with Guernsey Holdings LLC

News provided by

XMReality

21 Jul, 2023, 10:12 ET

PLANO, Texas, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XMReality, Inc., a leading software as a service (SaaS) company that provides augmented reality (AR) solutions, today announced that it has signed a new client deal with Guernsey Holdings LLC, a top 100 restaurant franchisee in the United States and one of the largest operators of Sonic restaurants in the country.

The deal will see XMReality, Inc. provide Guernsey Holdings with its Remote Guidance™ software. Remote Guidance™ is an industry trusted cloud-based AR software that helps businesses to reliably improve their knowledge transfer and remote collaboration by allowing geographically separated colleagues, customers, and suppliers to interact and collaborate as if they were side by side. 

"We are excited to welcome Guernsey Holdings to the XMReality family," said Ryne Simeone, Vice President of Business Development at XMReality, Inc. "Guernsey Holdings is one of the fastest growing restaurant operators in the country and invests heavily in its people and the communities it serves, and we are pleased to work with them as they continue to grow their presence in the United States."

For more information, please contact:
Tim Koeppl, President XMReality Inc.
Phone: +46 739 822 409
E-mail: [email protected] 

SOURCE XMReality

Also from this source

XMReality, Inc. Announces New Client Deal with Technology Resource Center of America

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.