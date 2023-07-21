XMReality, Inc. Announces New Client Deal with Guernsey Holdings LLC

PLANO, Texas, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XMReality, Inc., a leading software as a service (SaaS) company that provides augmented reality (AR) solutions, today announced that it has signed a new client deal with Guernsey Holdings LLC, a top 100 restaurant franchisee in the United States and one of the largest operators of Sonic restaurants in the country.

The deal will see XMReality, Inc. provide Guernsey Holdings with its Remote Guidance™ software. Remote Guidance™ is an industry trusted cloud-based AR software that helps businesses to reliably improve their knowledge transfer and remote collaboration by allowing geographically separated colleagues, customers, and suppliers to interact and collaborate as if they were side by side.

"We are excited to welcome Guernsey Holdings to the XMReality family," said Ryne Simeone, Vice President of Business Development at XMReality, Inc. "Guernsey Holdings is one of the fastest growing restaurant operators in the country and invests heavily in its people and the communities it serves, and we are pleased to work with them as they continue to grow their presence in the United States."

