XMTR NEWS: The Klein Law Firm Initiates an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Officers of Xometry, Inc.

News provided by

The Klein Law Firm

27 Jun, 2023, 05:45 ET

NEW YORK, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that it is investigating allegations that Xometry, Inc. ("Xometry") (NASDAQ: XMTR) violated federal securities laws.

CURRENT INVESTIGATION DETAILS:Before the market opened on March 1, 2023, Xometry issued a press release and held an earnings call reporting on financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022. The Company disclosed that Xometry suffered an adjusted EBITDA loss of $14.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 reflecting a "revenue shortfall" and "lower gross margins quarter-over-quarter." The Company blamed "macroeconomic factors" such as inflation that "changed" supplier behavior, that some of Xometry's "largest customers grew less than expected", and "an environment of falling cost and slowing demand." Further the Company announced that, despite becoming a publicly traded company less than two years prior, Xometry would be implementing a "5-point strategic plan" that included renewed focus on top 200 accounts who admittedly "represent significant opportunities and who depend on Xometry to strengthen their crucial supply chains" as well as "aggressively" reducing operating expenses, among other items. The March 1, 2023 press release also released the Company's full year financial guidance and outlook for fiscal year 2023 that fell far below Street consensus, including projected revenue between $470 million and $480 million, and projected adjusted EBITDA between ($22) million and ($20) million. Following this news, Xometry's stock price fell approximately 40% to close at $18.40 per share on March 1, 2023.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the potential claims on behalf of XMTR investors, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/xometry-lawsuit-loss-submission-form?id=41311&from=4.

ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM
J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
J. Klein, Esq.
535 Fifth Avenue
4th Floor
New York City, NY 10017
[email protected]
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
www.kleinstocklaw.com

SOURCE The Klein Law Firm

Also from this source

CRL ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 18, 2023 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. Shareholders

SPR ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 5, 2023 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. Shareholders

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.