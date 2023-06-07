XNK Therapeutics appoints Hugo Petit as Chief Financial Officer

HUDDINGE, Sweden, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XNK Therapeutics today announced the appointment of Hugo Petit as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and member of the company's leadership team. Hugo Petit has extensive experience in the life sciences sector and has served as CFO in both public and privately held companies.

"We are very pleased to have Hugo join us as XNK's new CFO. His wealth of financial experience, particularly in the life sciences sector, will strengthen the organization as we continue to grow the company," said Johan Liwing, CEO of XNK Therapeutics.

Hugo Petit has held senior positions within finance and business development since 2005, including CFO at MedCap and OxThera. Before joining XNK Therapeutics, he was CFO at Renewcell. Hugo has also worked as a management consultant at McKinsey & Company. Hugo holds an MBA in economics and executive management from Uppsala University, Sweden.

"XNK is in a unique position within the space of autologous NK cell-based therapies and has ambitious growth targets. I really look forward to supporting XNK in all possible ways on its exciting journey," said Hugo Petit.

Hugo will replace current CFO Hans Ericson, with whom he has worked closely over the last few months. "We would like to thank Hans for his commitment and significant contribution over the years and wish him all of the best in his future endeavors", Johan Liwing added.

These changes are effective immediately.

About XNK Therapeutics AB

XNK Therapeutics is a clinical stage immunotherapy company focused on bringing new and more effective treatments to cancer patients. The company is at the forefront of autologous NK cell-based cell therapy development with a proprietary technology platform and a pipeline spanning both hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. The most advanced product, evencaleucel, is in phase II studies in combination with the CD38 antibody isatuximab targeting multiple myeloma. Other programs include XNK02 in AML, currently in advanced preclinical studies in collaboration with MD Anderson Cancer Center and XNK03 in bladder cancer, currently in preclinical studies in collaboration with the Karolinska University Hospital. XNK's efforts are supported by a dedicated team that include world-renowned NK cell experts and by an approved in-house GMP facility. XNK Therapeutics is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. For more info, please visit www.xnktherapeutics.com.

