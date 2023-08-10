XNK Therapeutics enters into agreement with US-based biotechnology company

XNK Therapeutics AB

10 Aug, 2023

HUDDINGE, Sweden, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XNK Therapeutics AB ("XNK") today announced that the company has entered into an agreement with a US biotechnology company. Under the agreement the parties will perform preclinical evaluation of XNK's autologous NK cell therapy candidate XNK02 in combination with a drug candidate currently in clinical development by the US company. The combination will initially be tested against acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

The collaboration supplements XNK's current collaborations in the field of AML with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.

About XNK Therapeutics AB

XNK Therapeutics is a clinical stage immunotherapy company focused on bringing new and more effective treatments to cancer patients. The company is at the forefront of autologous NK cell-based cell therapy development with a proprietary technology platform and a pipeline spanning both hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. The most advanced product, evencaleucel, is in phase II studies in combination with the CD38 antibody isatuximab targeting multiple myeloma. Other programs include XNK02 in AML, currently in advanced preclinical studies in collaboration with MD Anderson Cancer Center, XNK03 in bladder cancer, currently in preclinical studies in collaboration with the Karolinska University Hospital and XNK04 in preclinical studies in collaboration with a global pharma. XNK's efforts are supported by a dedicated team that include world-renowned NK cell experts and by an approved in-house GMP facility. XNK Therapeutics is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. For more info, please visit http://www.xnktherapeutics.com.

About Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML)

AML is the most common form of acute leukemia in adults. Globally, close to 200,000 new patients are diagnosed and about 150,000 will die from AML each year. In AML, the bone marrow produces a large number of abnormal immature blood cells, so called blasts, that can overcrowd the bone marrow and interfere with the production of healthy mature blood cells. This results in for example infections and anemia. The blasts can also spread to other parts of the body, including the central nervous system.

Current treatments include chemotherapy, radiation therapy, stem cell transplantation and targeted therapy such as kinase inhibitors and monoclonal antibodies. The overall outcome for patients remains poor, relapse is common and 5-year survival rates are around 30%.

