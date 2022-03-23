XNK Therapeutics Reports First Patient Treated in Phase II Study in Multiple Myeloma

STOCKHOLM, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XNK Therapeutics AB ("XNK") today announced that the first patient has been treated in a Phase II clinical study using XNK's leading autologous natural killer (NK) cell-based candidate drug in combination with Sanofi's anti-CD38 antibody Sarclisa (Isatuximab).

"Having the first patient treated with NK cells in this clinical study is an important milestone in the clinical development of our leading drug candidate," said Johan Aschan, CMO of XNK Therapeutics. "The study is progressing well, and we look forward to the results."

The present investigator-initiated, open, randomized, controlled, Phase II study ISA-HC-NK (EudraCT: 2020-000994-26) compares XNK's leading candidate drug combined with Sanofi's anti-CD38 antibody Isatuximab with Isatuximab alone as a consolidation treatment following autologous stem cell transplantation in patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma. The clinical study takes place at the Karolinska University Hospital at its Huddinge site and encompasses at total of 60 patients with 30 patients in each treatment arm.

For more information, please contact:

Johan Liwing, CEO, XNK Therapeutics

Tel: +46 706 70 36 75

E-mail: [email protected]

About XNK Therapeutics AB

XNK Therapeutics is a clinical stage, immunotherapy company focusing its efforts on preventing and treating cancer by developing novel NK cell-based therapies. The company is at the forefront of the development of autologous NK cell-based products using its proprietary technology platform. The company's platform technology and lead investigational candidate drug was developed specifically to target cancers, including settings where allogeneic cell products are not readily applicable. The Company's objective is for its investigational candidate drug and proprietary platform technology to constitute key components in the cancer treatments of tomorrow. XNK Therapeutics is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. For more info, please visit www.xnktherapeutics.com.

About multiple myeloma

Multiple myeloma (MM) is the third most frequent hematological malignancy worldwide. MM treatment has improved over the last two decades with the development and introduction of new agents leading to more effective treatments. Regardless of this, MM remains a fatal disease in the majority of cases. New therapies are needed in this context.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/xnk-therapeutics-ab/r/xnk-therapeutics-reports-first-patient-treated-in-phase-ii-study-in-multiple-myeloma,c3530361

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/16693/3530361/1552354.pdf XNK Therapeutics Reports First Patient Treated in Phase II Study in Multiple Myeloma https://news.cision.com/xnk-therapeutics-ab/i/johan-aschan,c3027960 Johan Aschan

SOURCE XNK Therapeutics AB