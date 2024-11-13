XNRGY Achieves Industry-First AMCA Certification for Fans with XnD integral Backdraft Dampers, Further Elevating Efficiency and Sustainability

The certification encompasses two fan configurations: a standard fan-only configuration and one featuring XNRGY fans fitted with our breakthrough XnD backdraft damper. Notably, the test results not only confirm XNRGY's fans as the most efficient in the industry but also demonstrated air performance including fans with XnD backdraft dampers having no system effects. This achievement marks a significant milestone, as this is the first time AMCA has certified a fan with an integrated backdraft damper.

"This dual certification is a testament to XNRGY's unwavering commitment to innovation and building sustainable solutions for our customers," said Larry Hopkins, CTO of XNRGY. "By achieving AMCA and FEI certification, we can confidently guarantee peak performance and energy efficiency, ultimately helping data centers and other critical facilities operate much more efficiently and minimize their environmental impact."

XNRGY's XnD backdraft damper provides an additional layer of energy savings by preventing unwanted air from backflowing when the fan is not operational. This technology further reduces energy consumption and reinforces the company's dedication to sustainability.

"Since the availability of power is going to be the single most important component for building large density data centers, the friction loss of moving air becomes extremely critical as thousands of fans are moving air. XNRGY again has demonstrated that its lower pressure systems versus conventional high-pressure systems save a significant amount of energy and therefore reducing carbon footprint and power requirement for our systems." said Wais Jalali, Founder and CEO of XNRGY. "We are constantly pursuing innovation and pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the HVAC industry to benefit both our clients and the environment."

The certified products will soon be integrated into XNRGY's updated selection program, Genesis, which provides the ability to Right-Size the fan array for diversified loads; seasonal or daily. As well as allows users to run fan selections for N-1 or greater arrays to calculate the benefits of Right-Sizing array performance. XNRGY invites industry professionals and potential customers to explore the certified fans and discover how they can optimize their projects and critical environment cooling needs.

About XNRGY Climate Systems

XNRGY is the fastest-growing North American leader in sustainable HVAC manufacturing. Based on decades of experience, XNRGY is dedicated to sustainable design and state-of-the-art manufacturing of quality air handling systems for target key markets including hyperscale and modular data centers, healthcare, clean rooms, and life sciences facilities. For more information, visit xnrgy.com.

Link to AMCA Certification:

https://www.amca.org/certified-listed/products.html?c=3465&t=8#xnfan

SOURCE XNRGY Climate Systems ULC

