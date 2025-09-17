XNRGY Announces Fourth Facility Expansion in Three Years: New 330,000 Sq Ft Mesa 2 Facility to Boost AI Chiller Production

MESA, Ariz., Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - XNRGY, a leader in thermal management solutions, today announced the construction of a brand-new, 330,000 sq ft facility dedicated to producing its next-generation air-cooled chiller. This cutting-edge chiller will integrate XNRGY's proprietary controls and artificial intelligence (AI) with industry-leading Copeland technology for unparalleled efficiency and performance. This expansion marks XNRGY's fourth significant growth initiative in just three years, bringing its total current operational footprint to nearly 1,000,000 sq ft.

XNRGY's 330,000sqft Mesa 2 location marks the company's fourth expansion in three years. (CNW Group/XNRGY Climate Systems)

Once fully operational, the locations will create approximately 500 jobs in Mesa.

"This new chapter for XNRGY is about more than just increasing capacity; it's about reinforcing our position as leaders in innovation and our dedication to providing cutting-edge data center cooling solutions," said Wais Jalali, XNRGY Founder and CEO. "Our accelerated growth underscores the critical demand for our advanced thermal management systems and our commitment to meeting market needs."

"I'm proud to welcome XNRGY to Mesa. Their investment is a clear vote of confidence in our city's future and our role as a leader in innovation and digital infrastructure. Most importantly, they are bringing high-quality jobs to support Mesa families for years," said Mesa Mayor Mark Freeman.

Leveraging XNRGY's existing and highly successful Mesa, Arizona facility for fabrication, the new plant will incorporate several dedicated assembly lines to ensure optimal production times, meeting the demands of the company's rapidly expanding markets. XNRGY is implementing state-of-the-art production systems and digital tracking throughout the manufacturing process, drawing inspiration from the automotive industry's rigorous quality control and efficiency standards. This approach will guarantee the highest levels of product quality and streamline operations.

Vincent Morin, COO of XNRGY, added, "By incorporating best practices in manufacturing and digital tracking, we are building a robust operational foundation that will support XNRGY's continued growth and our commitment to excellence."

A significant feature of the new facility will be a $10 million environmental testing chamber. This advanced chamber will allow XNRGY to replicate a wide range of environmental conditions, rigorously testing each chiller to ensure it performs precisely as promised under diverse operational scenarios.

"This state-of-the-art facility is a crucial step in realizing the full potential of our advanced chiller technology and ensuring its availability to meet the demands of the market," stated Philip Kennedy, CTO.

XNRGY anticipates an annual production capacity of 3,000 advanced air-cooled chillers. This expansion highlights XNRGY's commitment to providing innovative and reliable cooling solutions to meet the evolving needs of its customers.

"XNRGY's second facility in Mesa demonstrates Arizona's strengths as an advanced manufacturing epicenter," said Sandra Watson, President and CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority. "We're grateful for XNRGY's leadership and continued commitment to Arizona."

XNRGY will celebrate this rapid, sustainable expansion with a Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony at its Mesa 1 location on October 23, 2025.

XNRGY was supported in its Mesa 2 expansion by Shawn Beaird of Urban Luxe | REAL Broker, and Cushman & Wakefield consisting of Mike Haenel, Andy Markham, Phil Haenel, and Justin Smith.

About XNRGY Climate Systems:

XNRGY Climate Systems is a prominent North American provider specializing in the sustainable design and advanced manufacturing of Thermal Management and Liquid Cooling systems. Leveraging decades of experience in HVAC engineering and manufacturing, XNRGY delivers innovative, energy-efficient solutions tailored to meet the critical requirements of diverse industries. These include hyperscale and modular data centers, healthcare facilities, pharmaceutical labs, semiconductor clean rooms, electric vehicle battery manufacturing, and life sciences facilities. Operating with divisions in Montreal, Canada, and Mesa, Arizona, XNRGY is strategically positioned to serve its clientele across North America. For additional information, please visit www.xnrgy.com.

For additional information, please visit www.xnrgy.com.

SOURCE XNRGY Climate Systems