XNRGY Climate Systems Announces Leadership Transition

MONTREAL, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - XNRGY Climate Systems today announced that Sham Ahmed, will be transitioning to a new role as President Emeritus and Chair of XNRGY's newly created Advisory Board. In this capacity, he will continue to provide strategic guidance and support to Wais Jalali, the CEO, focusing on key areas like business development and national account development.

Sham Ahmed, President Emeritus, XNRGY Climate Systems ULC. (CNW Group/XNRGY Climate Systems ULC)

As Chair of XNRGY's newly created Advisory Board, Sham will offer invaluable counsel to our leadership team, focusing on strategic planning, operational efficiency, and talent development. His expertise will help us navigate the complexities of the industry and capitalize on emerging opportunities.

Mr. Ahmed's distinguished career spanning over 50 years has cemented his position as a highly respected figure in the HVAC industry. His leadership and vision have been instrumental in XNRGY's rapid growth and success since its inception in 2020.

"Sham's contributions to XNRGY have been invaluable," said Wais Jalali, CEO. "His experience and expertise have been instrumental in our journey. We are grateful for his continued involvement as President Emeritus and excited for his strategic focus on business development and channel network expansion."

Mr. Ahmed brings a wealth of experience to XNRGY, having held leadership positions at prominent HVAC companies throughout his distinguished career. Prior to joining XNRGY, he served as the founding President and General Manager of several successful ventures, including TMI Climate Solutions Canada Inc., and Ventrol Air Handling Systems.

"XNRGY's accomplishments are a source of great pride for me," Mr. Ahmed stated. "I'm confident in our future and eager to contribute to our continued growth through the development of new products and rep channel expansion."

About XNRGY Climate Systems

XNRGY Climate Systems is a leading provider of custom air handling solutions for the data center, healthcare, clean room, grow-op, and life sciences markets. The company is committed to delivering innovative and sustainable solutions that meet the unique needs of its customers.

