XO and Kudadoo announce exclusive new membership packages for luxury Maldives travel experiences.

This allows the world's most discerning travelers to enjoy premium travel and access to this intimate private island comprising just 15 expansive, overwater Ocean Residences in the Maldives' Lhaviyani Atoll, where guests are offered Anything, Anytime, Anywhere, including all spa treatments, fine dining and private in, on and underwater experiences with very limited exclusions.

On top of the existing benefits (see below), Kudadoo now offers XO members the following exclusive packages to ensure they experience the highest extravagance from their trip to the Kudadoo Maldives resort:

Destination Dining: Guests can choose from a gourmet picnic with eight different champagnes to choose from on Dream Island sandbank, eating under the palms in the jungle, on the beach, or on your own private Ocean Residence terrace.

Golf across the atoll: Enjoy a barefoot round of golf in 30°C+ sunshine in the middle of the Indian Ocean. Just a speedboat transfer to Kuredu, XO members can play with no dress code or handicap required.

Specialty Diving: Among the many diving courses available – from beginner through to advanced PADI – unique experiences include a digital underwater photography class, night diving, coral and wreck diving, and PADI divemaster training. The Discover Scuba (1 dive) + subsequent dives as well as the PADI Scuba tune-up and U/W scooter introduction to diving, are included in the AAA package. Additional dives are chargeable, from $265

Be a Marine Biologist for the day: Led by the resident marine biologist, discover and learn more about manta rays, sea turtles, and coral reefs and join a snorkeling excursion to meet these beautiful creatures up close.

Existing Benefits: XO members can currently enjoy 10 percent off the best available room rates, a complimentary five-course lunch for two at the undersea restaurant for a minimum 3-night stay, and complimentary return seaplane transfers from Velena International Airport or speedboat/ transfers from Maafaru International airport for those staying seven nights or more.

Lynn Fischer, Chief Marketing Officer at XO, said, "This partnership characterizes XO experiences. We deliver elevated travel beyond the jet. XO members not only have access to our innovative private aviation service but are now offered unique, exclusive access to luxury, fully inclusive resort with dedicated packages and benefits."

Bradley Calder, General Manager at Kudadoo says, "We look forward to welcoming XO members to the island. These added exclusive packages mean that guests can fully switch off and enjoy all the luxury that the XO and Kudadoo partnership has to offer."

About XO

XO is defining the future of travel, revolutionizing global access to private aviation through its unique shared flights, Membership, elevated service, and ground-breaking technology.

XO is part of Vista, the world's first private aviation ecosystem, integrating a unique portfolio of companies offering asset-light flying solutions to cover all key aspects of private aviation. XO clients have access to aircraft covering a full spectrum of cabin classes through the XO app or a dedicated Aviation Advisor.

For further details or to join XO, visit https://flyxo.co.uk

About Kudadoo

Kudadoo Private Island comprises just 15 expansive, over water Ocean Residences and is just a scenic 40-minute direct seaplane transfer from Velana International Airport and designed by Yuji Yamazaki. A sanctuary of serenity for those seeking a fully inclusive luxury experience, defined by the philosophy of freedom offering an anything, anytime, anywhere concept. Personal butlers are available 24 hours a day to assist in making this possible. Ocean Residences start from US$3,800/£2,775/€3,125 per night, excluding taxes on a fully inclusive basis.

To find out more, visit www.kudadoo.com or call the booking line +960 662 2000.

