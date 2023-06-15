XO Appliance Launches Revolutionary Wine and Weed Preservation System for Enthusiasts

News provided by

XO Appliances

15 Jun, 2023, 10:17 ET

ROSELAND, N.J., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XO Appliance introduces the Wine and Weed Preservation System - a groundbreaking product designed for wine and cannabis enthusiasts alike. The precision temperature and environment control system, along with the secure locking feature, provide the ultimate storage solution for your collections.

"We're thrilled to introduce the Wine and Weed Preservation System to the market," said XO Appliance CEO, Craig Friedman. "At XO, we're always looking for ways to innovate and push the boundaries in the luxury kitchen appliance space for our customers and their designers. This product is a game-changer and we're excited for everyone to experience it."

The Wine and Weed Preservation System is built-in featuring a dual-zone climate controlled system. This allows users to customize the environments of both canna-products and wine for optimal temperature and humidity levels. The UV-resistant glass door protects contents from harmful light and the built-in carbon filter neutralizes odors, preserving the flavor, aroma and integrity of enthusiasts' favorite products. Plus, the lock and key feature adds an extra level of security, making it a must-have appliance for responsible, discerning consumers.

"We put a lot of thought into designing this refrigerator," said Paul Holland of XO Appliance. "We wanted to create a product that not only functions well but also looks great in any living space. The sleek, modern, built-in design of the Wine and Weed Preservation System is a testament to that."

The Wine and Weed Preservation System is now available from XO Franchise Dealers in 3 styles:

  • Stainless Steel with Glass Door
  • Black Glass with Glass Door
  • Custom Panel Overlay 

XO Appliance has once again proven its commitment to innovation and delivering high-quality, luxury appliances. The Wine and Weed Preservation System shows the company's leadership in the market with this remarkable innovation in the world of wine and cannabis storage. It is a great addition to any home, allowing enthusiasts to trust they are investing in a product that is not only first-to-market, but also built to last. Be among the first to enjoy this revolutionary product!

For more information, visit XO Appliance website at xoappliance.com/.

SOURCE XO Appliances

