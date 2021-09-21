XO Dedicated Fleet Expansion with a Global Focus, Adds Membership Benefits

LONDON, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Expanding its global footprint, XO , a Vista Global Holding (Vista) company is investing in worldwide expansion with improved fleet access, global Member benefits, and a more robust team across EMEA to support its clients' needs. As many operators are halting jet card memberships, XO is announcing additional global benefits for XO Members. Effective immediately, XO has enhanced service coverage and enhanced loyalty flight credits for Members around the world.

Signature Access Members will receive 4% back in Loyalty Credits, and Select Access Members will receive 2% back in Loyalty Credits, on all flights booked on the 180+ aircraft in the Dedicated Fleet.* The Dedicated Fleet has expanded to include aircraft operated globally by VistaJet Limited and Talon Air, LLC in addition to the existing XO North American Dedicated Fleet of light, mid, and super midsize aircraft. Whether traveling within North America, Europe, Middle East, Asia, or anywhere else in the world, Members will reap these rewards every time they fly on the Dedicated Fleet. Members will be able to book the fleet with transparent pricing and instant booking via the XO mobile app , the world's largest and only global business aviation marketplace.

The Dedicated Fleet continues to grow further, with the recent addition of Citation Excels in North America and Citation XLS aircraft in Europe. Upgraded interiors across the Dedicated Fleet further enhance client experience on board, including the installation of greater in-flight connectivity and technology.

Expanded Dedicated Fleet and membership benefits are more evidence of XO's commitment to global expansion and what sets XO apart in the industry — providing customers with the most advanced flying experience at the very best value anytime, anywhere around the world.

XO Memberships are tailored to the diverse needs of every type of flyer — corporate and private - and provide many other enhanced benefits, such as:

Global fleet availability to 180+ Vista group-owned and managed aircraft

Guaranteed aircraft recovery

Flexible cancellations

Complimentary aircraft upgrades

Complimentary catering benefits on every flight

And many more advantages

"XO is taking the lead of the strong resurgence in global demand by expanding further its services for new and existing Members worldwide, adding more aircraft, and even more benefits. Our team's incredible dedication and commitment around the globe have allowed us to continue to grow and serve our clients. Our momentum is strong, and we are extremely confident about the remainder of 2021 and beyond," Thomas Flohr, Founder & Chairman, Vista.

*excludes Global 7500 aircraft operated by VistaJet Limited.

About XO

XO is defining the future of travel, revolutionizing global access to private aviation through its unique membership programs, elevated service, and groundbreaking technology.

XO is part of Vista Global Holding, the world's first private aviation ecosystem, integrating a unique portfolio of companies offering asset-light flying solutions to cover all key aspects of private aviation. XO clients have access to the Vista group fleet of over 180 aircraft around the world, in addition to the safety vetted XO Alliance Fleet of more than 2,100 jets, covering the full spectrum of cabin classes.

XO's turnkey solution serves the diverse private aviation needs of individuals, families, and businesses. XO offers multiple ways to buy – anyone can book flights on demand without any commitment, while XO Membership is ideal for those looking for an asset-light private aviation solution. XO also offers multiple ways to fly — including whole aircraft private charters with guaranteed availability and individual seats on shared flights.

XO has created a leading digital platform in private aviation, with instant booking capabilities. Anyone can use XO's mobile app or website to browse pricing and availability across a range of global routes and to instantly book private charters and shared flights. Beyond its cutting-edge technology, XO offers unparalleled service and support to provide an end-to-end premium travel experience.

For more information, visit www.flyxo.com

The XO brand comprises a portfolio of companies, including XO Global LLC and XO Assets LLC. XO Global LLC, an air charter broker, is not a direct air carrier and does not own or operate any aircraft. All flights will be operated by properly licensed U.S. or foreign air carriers, including XOJET Aviation LLC, Talon Air LLC, Redwing Aeroplane LLC dba Red Wing Aviation, and VistaJet Limited. XO Assets LLC and its related companies beneficially own or lease the XO Dedicated Fleet, except Dedicated Fleet operated by Talon Air. Flexible cancellations, catering benefits, and guaranteed aircraft recovery are available exclusively to Signature and Elite Access Members within select service areas. For more information on the benefits described herein, please review the applicable Membership Agreement. Utilization of Loyalty Credits and services are subject to the terms and conditions available at www.flyxo.com/legal and applicable Membership Agreement. Florida Seller of Travel Ref. No. ST42114.

