XO Festival in Northern California Voted Best New Festival

ANTIOCH, Calif., May 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- XO Festival in Antioch, California has all the ingredients and more of an amazing summer festival. Whether it's the first day of school, the new kid on the playground, or starting a new job, being the new kid on the block definitely has its challenges. It's all about fitting in. That same rule applies for new festivals. Making sure you have the right music lineup, best sound and light set up, unique design theme, and cool activities so fans from all over feel excited and want to go. Northern California hosts a handful of music festivals. It was really easy for XO Festival to get lots of attention early on as most of the performers are very well-known celebrities and in some eyes Icons.

This year, XO Music Festival is labeled "best music festival in Northern California." The nomination is obtained by public preference as well as industry professionals.

XO Music Festival is expecting more than 30,000 fans and 150+ performances spread over 8 stages during the 3 days. A spokesperson for XO Festival said that they have taken over the entire fairgrounds and its surrounding areas, including the race track, ball fields and more. The event seeks to always have the best line-up, made up of the best performers. The 8 stages of XO Music Festival promise to be different, decked out with mind bending lighting and sound. It truly is all about the experience. Along with the state of the art sound, light and stage designs XO Music Festival will have large scale interactive experience areas, comedy stage, culinary stage, delicious food, celebs and a number of original, large-scale, site-specific art installations displayed throughout the festival. The fun and well-planned areas are the highlight of XO Music Festival. It's non-stop all weekend long.

The XO Music Festival brand is proud to call Antioch its home for the next several years. Many people have questioned why Antioch? The team over at XO Festival were kind enough to answer. "Why not, Antioch is a great city full of support and love. Many well-known festivals are held in small towns across the united states like this one. Antioch has given us the honor to produce our wonderful brand XO Music Festival this summer." Oh, what a great summer this will be! Antioch does love XO Music Festival.

See you all this summer at the Bay Area's hottest music festival.

XO Music Festival July 13th – 15th 2018 Contra Costa County Fairgrounds

