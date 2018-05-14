XO Festival Kicks Off Inaugural Bay Area Music Festival

ANTIOCH, Calif., May 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- XO Music Festival kicks off July 2018 making its debut as the Bay Area's premier music, art, food and fun festival.

With festivals across the country putting fresh names, faces, and genres on their lineups, XO Music Festival is looking to draw a plethora of music fans and create a unique experience through amazing art installations that encompass a variety of eye catching colors, design, and styles that have taken over social media having been essential parts of festivals like Coachella, and Tomorrowland.

A lineup including mainstream and pop names does not fail to include rock, indie, and classic throwback names in the day to night festival, opening doors to a variety fans that are a unique and cultured group in the music scene.

Inviting them into an unforgettable world with XO's ultra-luxury VIP rooms, elevated experiences, which includes bottle service, food service, and table dining.

Transitioning to a classy and timeless event with visuals and colored installations including: graffiti, murals, interactive activities are just a few elements of the experience.

Currently, the East Bay Area, boasts a short list of yearly music festivals that encompass such a variety of talent or any sort of elusive experience.

XO Music Festival has a great opportunity to make this the staple event for location, timeliness, classiness, and experience including celebrity hosted stages.

As far as food and beverage, expect the best in top tier beer and wine options and more. Fans should be sure to take advantage of dining and table service options available as part of the XO experience.

Keep your eye out for top rated chef's and food celebrity hosts to be a part of the culinary experience at XO Music Festival.

XO Festivals arrival comes at appealing time in music as producers and artists are collaborating across genres forcing festival and entertainment producers to be more creative, carving out the most extravagant fairy tale like experiences with visuals, fireworks, and large art installations being must haves.

With Bay Area fans always showing up to support hometown artists, expect no surprise or shortage of local talent, especially with the recent project success of artists like E-40, G-Eazy, and Too $hort.

Artists confirmed to perform at this year's XO Music Festival in Antioch, California are T.I., Ludacris, Rev Run of RUN DMC, The Diplomats – Jim Jones, Cam'Ron, Juelz Santana, Freekey Zekey, and Fabolous, Sugar Hill Gang and more. Included is the group MAGIC!. Their hit song "Rude" has reached over 2 billion views just on YouTube.

Over 150+ Performances will grace the 7 stages at XO Music Festival.

For full lineup go to: http://xomusicfestival.com/

Expect XO Music Festival to be a festival that is able to fit into the mold of the current music trends while also establishing an identity for experience, location and attracting music fans of all ages and genres.

XO Music Festival is set to take place July 13, 14, and 15 at Contra Costa County Fairgrounds in Antioch, California

