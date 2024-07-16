XO Health Powers Provider Search and Improved Transparency with Kyruus Health

BOSTON, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- XO Health , an innovative health care services organization designed by and for self-insured employers, has announced a strategic partnership with Kyruus Health , the leading care access platform, to enhance its digital member experience. This collaboration aims to create a more unified healthcare journey for all stakeholders, including members, providers, and payers, with an anticipated go-live date of January 2025.

XO Health sought to address key challenges in providing its members with accessible and transparent healthcare information. To enhance its comprehensive and technology-driven approach, XO Health selected Kyruus Health for its directory and cost transparency tools . The partnership aims to deliver a brandable and user-friendly online search experience, making it easier for members to find and understand healthcare options.

XO Health announces a strategic partnership with Kyruus Health to enhance its digital member experience Post this

"Kyruus Health's advanced technology will empower XO Health's members by providing clear, accessible information about their healthcare options and costs," Rick Schneider, SVP, Digital Product, Intelligence and Engineering at XO Health said. "This transparency is crucial in helping our members make informed decisions and ultimately achieve better health outcomes."

XO Health's unique business model, which emphasizes next generation alternative payment models, requires flexible support. By integrating Kyruus Connect for Payers , XO Health will offer a seamless digital experience that includes provider search, cost transparency, quality scores, primary care selection, augmented provider data, appointment scheduling, and telehealth integration.

"The Kyruus Health solutions will complement our omnichannel approach to curated and guided care making the member experience more seamless, personalized, and supportive. Our goal is to ensure that all members receive the right care, via the right channel, at the right time and right price," Howard Kraft, Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer at XO Health, highlighted. "This integration will significantly enhance our efficiency and service quality."

This partnership between Kyruus Health and XO Health will provide needed support for companies to comply with cost transparency mandates, maintaining the companies' accountability and building trust from their employees.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with XO Health, a health plan at the forefront of healthcare innovation," Peter Boumenot, Chief Product Officer at Kyruus Health said. "Our shared vision of connecting people to the right care will drive member engagement, support informed care decisions, enhance overall transparency, and help XO Health grow their membership."

Learn more about how Kyruus Health enables over 100 health plan brands to deliver unparalleled member experiences to 150 million members.

ABOUT KYRUUS HEALTH

Kyruus Health is the leading care access platform on a mission to connect people to the right care. The company connects 425,000 providers across more than 1,000 hospitals and 500 medical groups, and more than 150 million health plan members across 100 health plan brands, so every stakeholder can access and harness the most accurate, comprehensive, and contextually relevant information. By enabling informed decisions and confident action, the care access platform supports healthier outcomes, reduces friction in healthcare, and grants more time back in everyone's day. To learn more, visit KyruusHealth.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

MEDIA CONTACTS

Jeff Rusack

Media Relations Manager, KNB Communications

[email protected]

Ashley Dauwer

Corporate Marketing and PR Manager, Kyruus Health

[email protected]

SOURCE Kyruus Health