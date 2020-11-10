XO Launches Dedicated Light Jet Fleet, Further Expanding Its Private Aviation Footprint

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- XO, the On Demand private aviation provider, today announces that it is adding 15 Citation light jets to complement its current super midsize aircraft offering. This strategic move takes its dedicated fleet up to 58 light and super midsize jets, cementing XO's leadership position.

XO's membership base has nearly doubled since April, and its new members, as well as existing customers, are increasingly looking for solutions for their short distance travels. Many flyers, living or working outside the major aviation hubs, are facing firsthand the restrictions resulting from deep reductions in commercial aviation services. A light jet is the perfect solution to travel short distances between underserved locations.

XO already grants clients worldwide access to its Vista Global group-owned fleet of 130 aircraft, along with access to the XO Alliance Fleet of over 2,100 safety-vetted aircraft globally. The acquisition of the 15 light jets allows a new segment of customers to benefit from XO's know-how and standards — on service, value, and flexibility of access. Each aircraft will be upgraded to match the most advanced cabin standards of the XO dedicated fleet, and all Members will benefit from the 30% fleet expansion and the ongoing commitment to offering the best market rates, which can be booked instantly through XO's mobile app or calling its 24/7 team of dedicated Aviation Advisors.

By adding a new aircraft category, XO delivers on the commitment of its parent company – Vista Global – to offer the perfect solution for every private aviation customer, across aircraft classes and in every region in the world. Further consolidating the industry and providing simple solutions for all its customers, XO has plans to expand to over 50 light jet aircraft over the coming years.

XO fleet solutions are available and accessible through XO's new app, which extends the Company's tech-forward leadership. XO's new app is the first and only platform in private aviation to offer global instant booking, plus universal search for both charters and individual seats, as well as an invaluable "Price Explorer" tool.

Commenting on the expansion, Thomas Flohr, Founder and Chairman of Vista Global, said, "This is an important chapter in XO's growth and an immediate benefit for its clients, providing XO Members access to a new agile service, at the high standards that Vista Global is renowned for, on the ground and in the air."

About XO

XO is defining the future of travel, revolutionizing global access to private aviation through its unique membership programs, elevated service, and groundbreaking technology.

XO is part of Vista Global Holding, the world's first private aviation ecosystem, integrating a unique portfolio of companies offering asset-light flying solutions to cover all key aspects of private aviation. With experience flying to 187 countries – representing 96% of the world – the Vista Global group of companies completes over 70,000 flights and serves over 150,000 passengers annually. Vista Global group owned fleet of 130 aircraft is suited to diverse flight duration, trip, and passenger requirements, backed by the knowledge and expertise of an international team, delivering the best end-to-end service to any private aviation customer. In addition to the dedicated group-owned fleet, the safety-vetted XO Alliance Network gives customers access to 2,100+ aircraft globally, covering the full spectrum of cabin classes.

XO's turnkey solution serves the diverse private aviation needs of individuals, families, and businesses. XO offers multiple ways to buy – anyone can book flights on demand without any commitment, while XO Membership is ideal for those looking for an asset-light private aviation solution. XO also offers multiple ways to fly – including whole aircraft private charters with guaranteed availability and individual seats on shared flights.

XO has created a leading digital platform in private aviation, with instant booking capabilities. Anyone can use XO's mobile app or website to browse pricing and availability across a range of and global routes and to instantly book private charters and shared flights. Beyond its cutting-edge technology, XO offers unparalleled service and support to provide an end-to-end premium travel experience.

For more information, visit www.flyxo.com

XO brand is comprised of a portfolio of companies, including XO Global LLC and XO Assets LLC. XO Global LLC, an air charter broker, is not a direct air carrier and does not own or operate any aircraft. All flights will be operated by properly licensed U.S. or foreign air carriers, including XOJET Aviation LLC. XO Assets LLC and its sister companies beneficially own or lease XO dedicated fleet. All services are subject to the terms and conditions available at www.flyxo.com/legal. Fla. Seller of Travel Ref. No. ST42114.

About Vista Global Holding

Vista Global Holding is the world's first private aviation ecosystem. A global group headquartered at the DIFC in Dubai, Vista Global integrates a unique portfolio of companies offering asset-light services to cover all key aspects of business aviation: guaranteed and On Demand global flight coverage; aircraft leasing and finance; and cutting-edge aviation technology. The group's mission is to lead the change to provide customers with the most advanced flying services and the very best value, anytime, anywhere around the world. Vista Global's knowledge and understanding of all facets of the industry deliver the best end-to-end offering and technology to any business aviation customer, through its VistaJet and XO branded services.

For more information, visit vistaglobal.com

Vista Global Holding Limited ("Vista Global") does not directly own or operate any aircraft. All flights are performed by FAA-licensed/DOT-registered EASA or U.S. certified Vista Global group direct air carriers and/or partner operators. Vista Global holds a non-controlling minority stake in XOJET Aviation LLC.

SOURCE XO