XO Music Festival in Northern California Brings Names From Past and Present for a One of a Kind Lineup

ANTIOCH, Calif., May 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- XO Music Festival set to take place on July 13th – 15th.

Pop, Indie, Rock, Hip-Hop, Alternative, 80's, and 90s are the music genres that poke out at many when asked about current trends vs. past.

The buzz surrounding the lineup for XO Music Festival has brought a frenzy on social media and a wave of speculation surrounding main headliners.

Throwback fans should expect no shortage of sounds and stages to choose from. Indie, Pop, Free Style, Rock, are only a few of the vibes we are willing to give out.

Going to the opposite end of the spectrum, baby boomers and fans of bands like Radiohead and Spin Doctors will not be disappointed with the bands that XO Festival plans to bring out.

Headlining our main stage is the group that crushed YouTube. Everyone in the past couple years has at least heard this catchy song once. If you haven't, well there are over 2 Billion people that would beg to differ. That is right, fans - MAGIC! will be live on stage at this year's XO Music Festival performing their smash hit "RUDE" plus all their other amazing songs.

Hip-hop may have as many critics as fans, but festivals and events never show a shortage of rap names like Rev Run of Run DMC, Biz Markie, and The Diplomats. Distinguishing the two, however, hip-hop names that have painted their way onto some of the biggest lineups include Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, T.I., and even Ludacris.

The 90's era brought a wave of colorful artists from hip-hop to pop. From pop boy bands like Backstreet Boys and NSYNC to female hip-hop groups like TLC, SWV, and Spice Girls.

The 90's ushered in both male and female groups that individually and collectively created and inspired teens and young adults around the U.S. with upbeat production, positive lyricism, and inspirational messages.

How does someone talk about America and not mention the 80's? Arguably, one of the most progressive and forward-thinking times in music, the 80's was an era full of bright lights, odd fashion, break dancing, and big hair.

This is XO Music Festival's approach to bringing out as many music fans as possible in order to create a Bay Area event surrounding culture, food, art, fun, and

inclusion.

To get info on this amazing Bay Area Festival and for the Full Lineup please go to http://xomusicfestival.com/

