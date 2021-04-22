XO Reports Triple Digit Growth in Memberships and Shared Flight Revenue

NEW YORK, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, leading private aviation provider, XO, announced its record-setting growth results from Q1 of 2021, including triple digit growth in deposit memberships and shared flight revenue year-over-year, as the company continues to dominate the private jet-sharing economy.

Q1 2021 highlights include:

XO experienced a 298% year-over-year increase in purchases of its deposit memberships in Q1 2021, including a 170% year-over-year increase from March 2020 to March 2021 .

in purchases of its deposit memberships in Q1 2021, including a from to . The platform continues to accelerate growth in the shared flight economy with an increase of 225% shared flight revenue year-over-year in March, and a 120% uptick year-over-year in Q1 , making a 39% increase in total shared flight revenue compared to Q4 of 2020.

shared flight revenue year-over-year in March, and a , making a in total shared flight revenue compared to Q4 of 2020. South Florida remains the top destination for bookings from Q4 2020 through Q1 2021, followed by New York , Los Angeles , San Francisco , and Boston .

remains the top destination for bookings from followed by , , , and . Family travel between New York and South Florida is up 25% from Q1 2020 to Q1 2021 , with a 99% year-over-year increase in shared flights and a 50% increase in charter flights year-over-year.

and is up , with a in shared flights and a in charter flights Internationally, XO experienced a 167% year-over-year increase in the purchase of its deposit memberships in Q1 2021, including a 75% year-over-year increase from March 2020 to March 2021 .

in the purchase of its deposit memberships in Q1 2021, including a from to . A steep rise in fights within Saudi Arabia , as well as increased regional travel within Europe and Africa , underpins XO's ability to connect cities that are being underserved by commercial flights.

"Since its inception, XO has continued to lead the evolution of private travel, and has transformed the historic, segmented private aviation industry into a powerful tech-enabled tool," said Rajat Khurana, Chief Commercial Officer of XO. "Our success is directly related to XO's enhanced digital marketplace, its unrivaled on demand flight accessibility, and innovative crowd-sourcing technology that offers clients the ability to browse and book flights within seconds. We're confident that XO will continue to dominate the private jet-sharing economy, as business aviation experiences a new renaissance of growth over the next decade."

In response to market demand, XO has elevated its digital offerings with an all new mobile app, which allows travelers to "launch their own airline" on demand. In Q1 2021, XO reported a 47% increase in instant in-app bookings and flight searches in-app increased by 22%. The intersection of technology and AI through XO allows consumers to schedule their own flights on demand and provide them with guaranteed availability on full private charters or a single shared seat on an existing flight.

About XO

XO is defining the future of travel, revolutionizing global access to private aviation through its unique membership programs, elevated service, and groundbreaking technology.

XO is part of Vista Global Holding, the world's first private aviation ecosystem, integrating a unique portfolio of companies offering asset-right flying solutions to cover all key aspects of private aviation. With experience flying to 187 countries — representing 96% of the world — the Vista Global group of companies completes over 70,000 flights and serves over 150,000 passengers annually. Vista Global's owned fleet of over 160 aircraft is suited to diverse flight duration, trip, and passenger requirements, backed by the knowledge and expertise of an international team, delivering the best end-to-end service to any private aviation customer. In addition to the dedicated group-owned fleet, the safety-vetted XO Alliance Network gives customers access to 2,100+ aircraft globally, covering the full spectrum of cabin classes.

XO's turnkey solution serves the diverse private aviation needs of individuals, families, and businesses. XO offers multiple ways to buy – anyone can book flights on demand without any commitment, while XO Membership is ideal for those looking for an asset-light private aviation solution. XO also offers multiple ways to fly — including whole aircraft private charters with guaranteed availability and individual seats on shared flights.

XO has created a leading digital platform in private aviation, with instant booking capabilities. Anyone can use XO's mobile app or website to browse pricing and availability across a range of and global routes and to instantly book private charters and shared flights. Beyond its cutting-edge technology, XO offers unparalleled service and support to provide an end-to-end premium travel experience.

