Xochitl Chips' Better For You Revamp Transitions Entire Line to Avocado Oil

IRVING, Texas, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Xochitl (pronounced "so-cheel"), a disruptor in the snack aisle known for its premium thin and crispy tortilla chips, makes a brand-wide transition to 100% pure avocado oil. Every flavor in the Xochitl portfolio—from the fan-favorite Sea Salt to craveworthy new flavors like fiery Spicy Lime and zesty Nacho—will be cooked exclusively in avocado oil.

Xochitl completes a portfolio-wide shift to avocado oil, reinforcing its commitment to quality ingredients and bold new flavors.

The transition comes on the heels of rising consumer demands for savory, "better-for-you" alternatives and Xochitl is at the forefront of a new industry standard in snacking. Unlike traditional vegetable or seed oils, avocado oil is celebrated for its heart-healthy fats and a high smoke point that preserves the integrity and taste of the corn without a greasy aftertaste.

As a brand rooted in Mexican culture which honors traditional techniques to craft thin, crispy, melt-in-your-mouth tortilla chips, the avocado itself is a symbolic ingredient and the avocado oil delivers a cleaner, deliciously satisfying, buttery crunch. In addition to the transition to avocado oil, the Xochitl flavor portfolio will expand with the introduction of Spicy Lime and Nacho—two new varieties joining the popular Cholula Hot Sauce flavor, designed to bring authentic vibrant flavors to any snacking occasion. Spicy Lime balances bright citrus with warm chili heat for a zesty kick, while Nacho offers a modern Mexican twist with an irresistible cheesy flavor layered over Xochitl's signature light, clean crunch.

While the promise of Xochitl's thin & crispy tortilla chips remains unchanged, fans will be met with a new "Made with Avocado Oil" illustration on Xochitl's signature,craft paper bags communicating the move with bold new color blocking that pops on the shelf. The classic Sea Salt is now wrapped in a deep cerulean and flavors like Nacho and Spicy Lime are characterized by inviting hues of golden yellow and an energetic green-yellow reminiscent of the flavors waiting in the bag.

"Our commitment to authenticity is unwavering," stated Maura Mottolese, Xochitl's CEO. "By transitioning our entire product line to avocado oil, we are enhancing the overall snacking experience. This represents a major investment in the quality that our community has come to expect and deserves."

Xochitl's new line up is available in a wide variety of flavors including the classics - Sea Salt, The Dipper, Organic White Corn, Organic Blue Corn, & No Salt, as well the New Nacho, Spicy Lime and Cholula flavors. The new line up will be rolling into major retailers nationwide this March, with an average MSRP of $4.99 for the standard 7.5-10oz bags. Other sizes and formats will continue to rollout via select retailers throughout the year. For more information about Xochitl, retailers closest to you and its newly revamped Avocado Oil tortilla chips please visit www.xochitl.com or follow on Instagram @xochitlsnacks and TikTok @xochitlsnacks .

About Xochitl:

Founded in 1995, Xochitl is a craft, heritage brand of tortilla chips and salsas providing the finest products and flavors made from authentic recipes. As America's leading independent brand of corn tortilla chips, Xochitl is beloved for its small-batch offerings which deliver unmatched thinness and crispiness. Xochitl produces all of its chips in-house.

